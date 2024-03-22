The streets are hot, two injured in accident involving a scooter in Doral

MIAMI .- Two people were taken to the hospital after a accident occurred between a car and a scooter or skateboard on Doral, as reported by police authorities.

So far, the Police have not provided details about the identities and medical conditions of the victims.

The crash occurred in the area of ​​Northwest 66th Street and Northwest 107th Avenue, according to authorities.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department confirmed that the two people were airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, in the southwest of the county.

The car had damage to the front windshield, while the scooter He was lying on the ground of the road where the events occurred.

Figures

According to the Florida Department of Highway Patrol, from January to November of last year there were 967 motorcycle accidents and scooters in Miami-Dade County. 52 deaths were reported.

In February, the Police reported on the case of a driver who collided head-on with a person traveling on a type motorcycle. scootercausing his death, in the Brownsville sector.

According to the researchers, the two occupants of a BMW car left the accident scene on footwhile the driver of the small vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is important that drivers and users of scooters Follow traffic laws and take precautions to avoid accidents.