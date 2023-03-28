The strong statement from the Peruvian Football Federation after a fight between players and Spanish police officers

FPF statement on the fight between players of the Peruvian team and Spanish police officers.

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) published a statement after the fight between the members of the national team and Spanish police officers outside the NH Collection Eurobuilding, a concentration hotel in Madrid.

“The FPF is totally supportive and supports our selected Pedro Gallese whom, accordingly, we have accompanied since the incident arose outside the National Team concentration hotel, prior to the friendly match with Morocco”, can be read in the second paragraph of the text.

“Likewise, we reiterate that we are respectful of the authorities and procedures of each country we visit. For this reason, we are at the full disposal of internal and external control bodies to help clarify the situation”, he continued.

“From the FPF we invoke the calm and tranquility of our fans and express our total rejection of violence. We will continue to promote mutual respect and ensure the integrity and rights of Pedro Gallese and of all our selected, technical command and work team, “he concluded.

It all began with the arrival of the Peruvian delegation at the concentration hotel, where a group of fans came to make the characteristic flag-waving prior to the friendly match with Morocco.

Spanish police were preventing fans from approaching the footballers when Yoshimar Yotun He got into an altercation with one of the officers. The cash hit his arm at the wheel of Sporting Cristal and he pushed him.

Right away, Pedro Gallese He intervened to defend his partner. He ‘Octopus’ He was pulled so hard that his jacket ended up torn. The goalkeeper of the ‘bicolor’ He denounced the aggression by the police officers. “We want to greet people and they started to punch us”.

The altercation did not end on the outskirts of the Peruvian concentration, as Gallese was reported to the authorities for assault and was transferred Chamartín police stationwhere he remained until 5 in the morning of Spain.

Spanish policemen pull players from the Peruvian national team

The president of the FPF arrived at the Peruvian concentration and spoke to the press about what happened with the Spanish police officers. “Everything is calm, everything is fine, there were no complaints. He is calm, he is resting (Pedro Gallese). The delegation is complete.”

Agustín Lozano spoke about the arrest of Pedro Gallese after the incident with the Spanish police prior to entering the concentration hotel of the Peruvian team. (César Vivar Miranda)

The Peruvian team will play with Morocco in their last friendly during their tour of Europe. This commitment will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium and will be broadcast by the ATV signal, América TV and Movistar Deportes, as well as, you will be able to find out about all the incidents through Infobae.