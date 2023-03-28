The succulent that attracts money and good fortune: what few tell you about the Jade plant

The Jade Tree or plant became one of the succulents most striking and popular in the world of home decoration. Some call it ‘the plant of money’ and others ‘plant of abundance’, and the surprising thing is that they would be right. This plant is a great ally of Feng Shui and its tree shape with very marked green leaves, attracts a lot of attention.

Inside the world of succulents, the Jade tree turned out to be one of the most requested and used by people in their homes or offices, as part of the decoration. On the one hand, this plant is suitable for beginners and is long-lasting. Besides, the fact that it is known as ‘the money plant’, makes people want to have it very close.

Jade plant.

According to the ancient Chinese discipline Feng Shui, there are some key environments to be able to place your succulentin this case, the Jade tree. These plants attract good energy and good luck to homes. The corridors is one of the places where you should put one of themin addition to the living room to attract prosperity, abundance and financial well-being.

The hallways and the living room are some of the places where you can put your succulents.

Ideally, the care of this plant should be very neat. We recommend that the place you choose to place your succulent is illuminated, but without direct sunlight, as it could harm its green leaves and they would turn a reddish tone. When watering it, you need to keep in mind that they don’t need a lot of water and only do it when the soil is really dry. The leaves of this mini tree are responsible for storing water and nutrients to grow.

The “money plant”.

Although the Jade tree is a plant It grows very fast and does not require much maintenance. You have to pay attention to its care in very hot times and help it with some specific fertilizer so that it can grow healthier and stronger.