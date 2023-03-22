“The Sum Of It All” trailer: Ed Sheeran suddenly bursts into tears

There are touching and incredibly emotional scenes that can now be seen in a trailer for Ed Sheeran’s (32) new documentary.

The British pop star sits in a car like a heap of misery and suddenly bursts into tears. Because he is so afraid for his beloved wife Cherry (30).

The two have been happily married since 2019 and have two sweet children. Her daughters Lyla (2) and Jupiter (10 months) are very lucky. But they have also experienced terrible moments together.

The four-part docu-series The Sum Of It All (Disney+ , out May 3) chronicles Ed Sheeran’s glorious journey to superstardom. But it also shows how deeply desperate he was.

When his wife discovered a tumor during her pregnancy last year, it throws her Ed Sheeran completely off track. “Cherry’s health was really bad,” says the pop star in the trailer. “And then suddenly my best friend Jamal died.”

You can see how the singer literally collapsed and kept crying uncontrollably. In the car. On stage. The cameras that accompany him for his documentary record everything.

The fear for his wife, whose tumor could only be treated after the birth of their second child, and Mourning for his best friend and mentor Jamal Edwards, who died of a heart attack in February 2022 at the age of just 31, hit the pop star hard.

When Ed Sheeran’s wife was pregnant with their second child, she was diagnosed with a tumor. This could only be treated after birth. A great burden and a time full of fear for the young woman and her famous husband Foto: Disney+/PLANET PHOTOS

He also wants to show his fans in his documentary. He doesn’t just want to share the beautiful and glittering moments of his life with you.

“In early 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health and ultimately my perspective on music and art,” Sheeran already revealed about this terrible time via Instagram.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry at the Brit Awards in London on February 8, 2022 Foto: Getty Images

“I was on a downward spiral of fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, with my head below the surface, looking up, but unable to catch my breath.”

The best therapy for him is his music, says Ed Sheeran today. Writing his songs. And love for his wife. “Everything got so much better when Cherry came into my life,” he makes a beautiful declaration of love for her in the documentary.

The British pop star has never been seen so personally and vulnerable.