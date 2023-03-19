The supporters are not worried that the hall in Alstermo is small for the top league

On Saturday it was pretty much clear that Amo Handboll vinner herralsvenskan and thus moves up to the Handball League next season. And the supporters that SVT Småland met in the hall on Sunday were happy but above all proud.

– It is unimaginable that Alstermo should be one of the best teams in all of Sweden. People talk about it all the time that there are 800 people living here, but it’s really crazy, says Erica Wiktorsson, who was one of the people who cheered on the team in Halmstad.

Requirements of 2,5000 for new construction

But the Amokabel hall, as the home arena is called, only holds around 550 people in the audience. For games in the top league, the Handball Association requires that there be room for 1,500 people. And in the case of a new construction, as before been talked about for Alstermothere should ideally be 2,500 places.

But Erica Wiktorsson, who herself works within one of the corporate groups that have been involved in sponsoring the current hall, also sees a risk in the hall becoming too large.

– We get a hell of a lot of pressure here. It must not be too big a hall either. Then we lose the feeling and it is an important part. That we can get this pressure where you get the whole audience and that it’s hard to get here anyway, she says with a smile.

