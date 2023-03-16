The supposed true (and dark) story behind ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’

We are sure that many are fond of the cartoons that accompanied us while we grew up. Although there are some that since we were kids we liked but they also made us cool. And without a doubt, in that category is Courage the Cowardly Doga funny but very strange animated series.

It was in 1999 when Cartoon Network released this series, created by John R. Dilworth and since its launch, it broke within the channel. The story was very simple, as it focused on Courage, a dog who lived in a remote town in Kansas with his owners, Muriel and Justo. (as we knew it here), and that they always faced paranormal threats.

It seems that the story of ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ was based on a real case

For three years, we follow the adventures of Courage the Cowardly Dog without fail, that he must muster his courage to protect his loved ones and home. However, good things don’t last forever and in November 2002, the last episode of the series aired, leaving us with a lot of questions and few answers.

Over time, Courage the Cowardly Dog became an almost cult caricatureand since then a lot of theories have been put together about Dilworth’s inspiration when creating his main characters, but Did you know that there is a theory that says that the story is based on something that happened in real life?

Muriel, Courage and Justo in ‘Courage, the Cowardly Dog’/Photo: Cartoon Network

It turns out that for several years, In different forums of the internet of things, theories have been put together about the real history of Courage the Cowardly DogSome more crazy than others. However, the most accepted is one that says that the main plot of the series was based on an elderly couple who did exist.

The protagonists of this real life story would be William and Margaret Patterson, a couple of grandparents who allegedly lived with their dog on a farm in a distant town, between New Mexico and Texas. And yes, this matches perfectly with Muriel and Justo, the main characters of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

But the coincidences between these people and what happens in Courage the Cowardly Dog they don’t end there. In accordance with local media, the Pattersons constantly reported to the police that very strange things were happening in their houserelated to paranormal activity, and in particular, They said that a creature they called Skinwalker appeared to them.

However, the story of this marriage ended in a very rare way. The last time they were seen was between March 5 and 6, 1957, but after those dates, no one heard from them.. It is said that the police, noticing that they did not call back, they went around his farm and only found his abandoned dog…doesn’t this sound similar to Courage the Cowardly Dog?

Justo always took advantage of Courage’s fears to annoy him/Photo: Cartoon Network

More than 60 years have passed and no one explains what happened to the Pattersons, it remains a mystery. In fact, their disappearance has given rise to other very bizarre theories, such as that they were disappeared by a secret government agency or outright that they were abducted by aliens. And yes, this is looking more and more like Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Did the people who inspired the protagonists of ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ have anything to do with a serial killer?

Although yes, there are those who have tried to explain the disappearance of the supposed couple who inspired the story of Courage the Cowardly Dog. In fact, there are those who mention that probably, Margaret and William Patterson were victims of David Parker Ray, a famous serial killer who since the late 50’s Until the 1990s, it killed about 60 people (including several women).

Parker Ray kidnapped his victims in a small town in New Mexicosimilar to where the Pattersons lived (and yes, also the protagonists of Courage the Cowardly Dog). People say that He drugged his prey and climbed into his motorhomewhich was conditioned so that nothing could be heard from the inside and “in the best of cases”, it threw them on the road.

It seems that there were people who inspired Muriel, Courage and Justo/ Photo: Cartoon Network

But a serial killer always goes down, that’s why in the late 90’s, The police captured David Parker Ray and in 2001, they found him guilty of kidnapping and torture, which is why they gave him 224 years in prison. (but he died of a heart attack a year after his conviction). However, despite the fact that he murdered several people, they never found evidence or bodies that incriminated him and he was never convicted of that crime.

The creator of ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ has never confirmed if this theory is real or false

Although we cannot affirm or deny that the Pattersons were victims of Parker Ray, it would make sense that a person like him would disappear an elderly couple without a problem. But it is curious that this subject has committed his crimes in a very peculiar way and close to where the couple disappeared.

Of course the creator of Courage the Cowardly Doghas never revealed the true inspiration behind this cartoonbut definitely the story of William and Margaret Patterson bears some resemblance to Muriel and Justo, do not believe it? There is no doubt that this animated series will always be a true mystery.

