The symptoms of leptospirosis can be confused with those of viral illnesses such as dengue and influenza, how to differentiate them?

The most common symptoms that leptospirosis presents can be similar to other conditions, such as influenza, dengue and other hemorrhagic diseases of viral origin.

Therefore, the correct diagnosis (clinical and laboratory) at the beginning of the symptoms is important to avoid serious cases and save lives. Leptospirosis, a disease transmitted by being exposed to the urine or body fluids of infected animals, is endemic in Ecuador.

at the moment Ecuador reports 54 cases of type 1 leptospirosis, as well as a deceased person in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

The health authorities have handed over a list of recommendations for the winter storm and how to prevent contagion, especially in areas flooded because of the rains. “There are areas that do not have sufficient drainage and this generates various risks such as the outbreak of leptospirosis, especially in Durán”, says today the Minister of Health, José Ruales.

When a person is sick the first few days, you should not self-medicate because it can mask symptoms. If after five days there is no improvement, you have to seek medical attention. Leptospirosis does not cause death as long as there is a timely diagnosis.

The rats are the main transmitters of leptospirosis

Symptoms of those affected by leptospirosis

muscle pain

headache

stomach ache

General malaise

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

Icetericia (skin and yellow eyes)

Sarpullido

reddened eyes

Recommendations to avoid contagion

If you have walked through stagnant waters, you need to bathe with soap and water.

Use gloves and a mask if you have to handle urine or animal excrement (dogs, cats, pigs, cattle).

Wear boots if you must move in stagnant water.

Eliminate the basura in covered pots to avoid rodents.

Before consuming, wash the surfaces of cans and bottles with detergent.

Keep the chutes clean to avoid water stagnation.

Leptospirosis is preventable if proper care is taken, remind the Ministry of Health of Ecuador. (I)