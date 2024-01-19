The systematic torture of the Maduro regime continues to rise

Hundreds of political prisoners have been victims of the most cruel torture while they have been detained by officials of police forces such as the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin), the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) and the Special Action Forces (FAES). .

This type of criminal behavior by Venezuelan State officials has been part of a systematic policy of repression against students, union leaders, politicians, journalists, NGOs and human rights defenders, with the aim of obtaining information, confessions and repressing and punish those considered threats to those who have kept that country in dictatorship for more than 20 years.

The human rights crisis in the South American country began to be experienced during the protests of 2014 and 2017, when repression and torture became a new method of the security forces and armed groups at the service of Nicolás Maduro to attack to those who expressed their rejection of the economic, political and social crisis that Venezuelans are going through.

During the protests in Venezuela In 2014, the Venezuelan non-governmental human rights organization Foro Penal documented 33 cases of torture against detainees, stating that the abuses were “continuous and systematic,” stating that Venezuelan authorities were accused of severely beating detainees and stealing their phones. and belongings.

The types of torture

In 2020, the Diario TalCual presented its first documentary series within the framework of World Human Rights Day: The Republic that Tortures, a six-episode audiovisual that exposes an exhaustive investigation that documents cases of political prisoners and common prisoners who are victims of torture by officials under the command of the Venezuelan regime.

According to this work, arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, the creation of files with false evidence, punishments, electric shocks, and asphyxiation, extrajudicial executions and waiting for a final sentence, constitute some of these forms of torture that implements the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Prisons, preventive detention centers and clandestine places have become places used to commit these crimes considered against humanity.

A Venezuela Fact Finding Missioncommissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council, confirmed in September 2020 the existence of these places and stated that it had reasonable grounds to believe that security forces in Venezuela have committed crimes against humanity since 2014.

Likewise, it investigated 212 cases of victims who, between 2014 and 2022, were subjected to torture, sexual violence and other treatment, and ruled that there were reasonable grounds to believe that crimes against humanity have been committed in Venezuela that have been punished. support of the highest authorities, including his own Nicolas Maduro and his Ministers of the Interior and Defense.

It should be noted that on dozens of occasions, these tortures have led to the death of the victims, as in the cases of the councilor of the Libertador de Caracas municipality for the Venezuelan Primero Justicia party, Fernando Albán or Captain Rafael Acosta Arévalo.

For the year 2019, the Venezuelan Human Rights Education-Action Program, Provea, reported 852 people as victims of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, in addition to 1,033 wounded and injured due to these causes.

On the other hand, in her report of the same year, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations (UN), Michelle Bachelet, recorded in a further report 72 complaints of torture and other ill-treatment of 174 people. detained in the context of protests between 2017 and 2019.

Systematic torture continues in Venezuela

Torture, persecution and repression against those who think differently from Maduro’s tyranny continue as a repressive method in Venezuela, despite the fact that the Venezuelan authorities are currently under investigation by international organizations.

The Venezuelan Human Rights Education-Action Program (Provea) recorded in the 34th edition of its annual report corresponding to the period January-December 2022, on the situation of human rights in Venezuela, 2,203 victims of violations of the right to personal integrity , 91 people victims of torture and two deaths due to torture.

According to data from the Venezuelan organization Justicia Encuentro y Perdón, the Nicolás Maduro regime holds 323 political prisoners in different detention centers. Of this group, at least 103 prisoners have been subjected to various types of torture methods, such as beatings, cutting, simulated drowning, sexual violence and psychological torture.

In addition, at least 212 prisoners suffer cruel and degrading treatment and face inhumane conditions of confinement, including overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, lack of ventilation, food shortages, poor hygiene, lack of access to medicines and medical care, and isolation from contact with family members. and lawyers.

While some have been released, many students, union leaders, politicians and journalists continue to be detained and tortured under the criminal hand of the dictatorship.

One of the most recent cases is that of the 24-year-old anthropology student from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), John Álvarez, who was arrested in August 2023, while posting posters on Bolívar Avenue, in the center from Caracas, accused of being allegedly linked to “conspiracy activities” against Maduro’s dictatorial system.

Although he was released on December 23, 2023, after 115 days in arbitrary arrest, the young man lost vision in his left eye and was diagnosed with inflammation of the left kidney and an injury to his right leg, due to the torture he suffered during his detention.

Another known case is that of the fundamental rights defender Javier Tarazona, director of the NGO FundaRedes, detained since July 2021 in one of the Sebin headquarters, accused of alleged crimes of terrorism, instigation of hatred and treason against the country, after having denounced a high-ranking Venezuelan official before the Public Ministry.

According to the report of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela (FFM) created in 2019, presented in September 2023 before the UN Human Rights Council, violations of human rights “continue to occur” in Venezuela. fundamental rights and “selective” attacks against civic and democratic space intensify through State policies aimed at “silence” those who dissent from the regime.

Under investigation by international organizations

The lack of will on the part of the Venezuelan justice system to investigate and prosecute these human rights violations led the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open, in 2021, a formal investigation into the commission of crimes against humanity in Venezuela.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation to “address impunity” and investigate whether crimes against humanity have been committed by Venezuelan security forces since April 2017.

In June 2023, the ICC Pretrial Chamber authorized the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, to resume the investigation into Venezuela for crimes against humanity, arguing that the Venezuelan State “is not investigating or has not investigated criminal acts that could constitute crimes.”

The continued practice of this criminal policy in Venezuela has been facilitated by the lack of independence and autonomy of the institutions in charge of investigating and supervising this type of crimes in the country. Both the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) and the Public Ministry and the Ombudsman’s Office have been under the direct control of the Executive Branch for many years.

This was highlighted in the third report of the UN MIIV, whose conclusion highlights that in Venezuela “the justice system contributes directly to the perpetuation of impunity in cases of human rights violations and crimes, preventing victims from accessing effective legal and judicial remedies. In certain cases, it also contributes to the state policy of repressing the opposition.”

The role of the United States

In October 2023, after the signing of two agreements that were made in Barbados, between representatives of Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition, one of them on electoral guarantees, the Venezuelan authorities released five political prisoners, including the former deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2015, Juan Requesens, who was under house arrest, sentenced to eight years in prison for his alleged participation in an assassination attempt in 2018 against Maduro using two explosive drones, and journalist Roland Carreño, detained since 2020 on charges of terrorism.

Following these agreements, as a move by President Joe Biden’s Administration to improve relations between the two nations, the United States softened some sanctions on Venezuela, after Maduro took action on electoral guarantees in the elections in his country.

Likewise, in December 2023, 10 American prisoners who were detained in Venezuela were released in exchange for the freedom of Colombian and nationalized Venezuelan businessman Álex Saab, a close ally and alleged front man of Nicolás Maduro. Saab was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde due to an Interpol red alert notification and then extradited to the US in October 2021.

These releases took place weeks after the White House agreed to suspend some sanctions on the oil, gas and gold sector of the South American nation for six months.

Source: with information from Tal Cual, Infobae, Effect Cocuyo, El País and El Universal