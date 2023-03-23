The Taste surprise: New season makes many things different

The new season begins on May 3rd, so far every round has been placed in the fall. Despite the great success of the tenth season, which at its peak achieved a fantastic 14.1 percent market share, Sat.1 reduced the length of the new season from nine to seven episodes. The broadcaster keeps a low profile about the reasons why “The Taste” will be broadcast earlier and shorter this year. A request from this editor remained unanswered.

In addition to the slot, a new but well-known face is also part of the show in the eleventh season. Nelson Müller will sit on the jury for Frank Rosin, who is absent for the first time since “The Taste” began. In addition to Müller, who was a guest judge last season, Alexander Herrmann, Alex Kumptner and Tim Raue evaluate the candidates, who should also look familiar to one or the other viewer. Sat.1 selected amateur chefs who took part in “The Taste” in previous seasons but did not emerge victorious.

Among others, master butcher and cookery course leader Christa from Nienhagen, who achieved fourth place in the very first season 2013, chef and almost star chef Egor from Düsseldorf, who actually one day was a guest juror for “The Taste ” wanted to return, and trainee cook Tobi from Zorneding, who, at the age of 18, was the youngest participant of all time in the 2022 anniversary season and finished fourth. Angelina Kirsch moderates the episodes every Wednesday at 8:15 p.m.