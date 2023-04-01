The teammates had a playhouse when Haaland sat in the stands – Manchester City’s coach snuggles up after four goals against Liverpool: “One of our best efforts in my seven years”

No Erling Braut Haaland for Manchester City, but that didn’t stop the team in the big game against Liverpool. The second in the table showed its strength and ran over Liverpool.

Liverpool are not playing for the title this season, but the team’s games in the coming time can have a big impact on the final table. In eight days, the team meets second-placed Manchester City, Chelsea and top-of-the-table Arsenal.

City were the first challenge today but Liverpool had no chance away from home. City overturned a deficit and eventually won 4–1.

– This was one of our best efforts during my seven years at the club, says City coach Pep Guardiola according to the BBC.

Mohamed Salah broke through under Citypress and gave Liverpool the lead after just over a quarter of an hour, but then it was second in the table for all the money.

The team played without the injured Erling Braut Haaland, but the Norwegian got to see substitute Julian Alvarez in the stands to score the equalizer in the 27th minute.

– He was smart with the ball and is a fantastic player. The club made a smart choice when they signed him, says Guardiola.



Erling Braut Haaland was forced to watch the match from the stands. Bild: Matt West/Shutterstock/All Over Press football, Erling Braut Håland

Three goals in the second half

Then it rolled on for City and an anemic Liverpool had nothing to oppose.

Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-1 right at the start of the second half and Ikay Gündogan made it 3-1 a few minutes later.

– We wanted to start this last period well and we were excellent especially in the second half, says Jack Grealish.

Man of the match Grealish made it 4-1 with a quarter to go, and City continue to hang on to Arsenal in the title race. The distance to the table is now five points, but the London club plays its match at 5 p.m. and can then further extend its lead.

– Arsenal have everything in their own hands but we must continue to do what we can to catch up with them, says Grealish.