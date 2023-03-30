The teenager who was wanted for four days in La Plata appeared

After four days of intense search, this Thursday finally The teenager who had left his house on Monday in La Plata appeared. According to police sources informed 0221.com.a– It was after the investigation carried out by the agents who found the whereabouts of the young man.

The boy He was at the home of a friend, located in the Barrio Aeropuerto area. The adolescent’s mother had made the complaint, the family and the security forces had mobilized to search for the 16-year-old, who had disappeared after attending the Media 26 secondary school, in 4 between 62 and 63, and later counting He was going to a friend’s house.

This was the first time leaving home. The last time he was seen, he was wearing beige pants and a wide green short-sleeved shirt with drawingsa black cap and sunglasses. He has no tattoos and would also take with him a black backpack.