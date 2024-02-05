The tense moment between Emma Garca and Paloma Lago at Fiesta: You are disrespectful

This Sunday’s program at Fiesta has experienced one of the most tense moments in recent times. A delicate situation that has been carried out by Emma Garcia and for his guest, Pigeon Lakewho was returning to sit on a television set after having shone in the 90s.

Everything seemed to be going well in the interview between both presenters. Paloma spoke about her son, Javier García Obregón, and the relationship she has with her aunt: He is her godson, he adores her and she adores him. That relationship, that bond, has grown with all this sad loss. We must not forget that we are a very united family. Furthermore, about Ana, I also assured that I see her exultant, full of life, and her life has been given back to her by this little girl.

Paloma Lago, reluctant to respond to collaborators

However, things began to go wrong at a given moment, and Lago seemed distant and reluctant to answer some of the questions that the program’s collaborators asked her, which ended up greatly bothering the Basque presenter, as the interviewed went so far as to address the director of the space: How many hours does this program last? That I have to tell you many things. Who is she? She tells me something that ladywhat Emma I responded: It’s the director, but if you let me speak, it’s me who’s asking you the questions.

And when everything seemed to be going well, Pigeon Lake was once again reluctant to respond, which caused a strong reaction from Emma García, who I described her as very disrespectful.. Well look, we are both Geminis…, responded the guest. Then, the presenter gave way to the advertising, even getting up from the sofa.

A clash that Emma later tried to forget about, continuing with the program in the best possible way, but making it clear that I was very disappointed in the interview.