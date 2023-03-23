Bill Gates warns what will be the next pandemic to affect the world: we must be prepared

The terrifying and at the same time hopeful prediction of Bill Gates regarding Artificial Intelligence

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 23, 2023

The Artificial intelligence came to stay. Not only will it work as a mechanism to make entertaining illustrations, but it will completely change the way we communicate, work and even educate our children. That is one of the predictions made by the American tycoon Bill Gates.

The co-founder of Microsoft is one of the most authoritative people to talk about Artificial Intelligence. She has closely followed the work that the OpenAI developers, creators of GPT Chat, have been doing since they began processing the system in 2016.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *