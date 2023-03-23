The terrifying and at the same time hopeful prediction of Bill Gates regarding Artificial Intelligence

The Artificial intelligence came to stay. Not only will it work as a mechanism to make entertaining illustrations, but it will completely change the way we communicate, work and even educate our children. That is one of the predictions made by the American tycoon Bill Gates.

The co-founder of Microsoft is one of the most authoritative people to talk about Artificial Intelligence. She has closely followed the work that the OpenAI developers, creators of GPT Chat, have been doing since they began processing the system in 2016.

The recent advances of the program, which has been making leaps and bounds in the last 3-4 months, have surprised Bill Gates. The businessman says that the only difficulty that the GPT Chat faces is related to the resolution of abstract questions.

And although he thinks that it is difficult to move forward to improve this aspect of the system, he says that it will be resolved in a maximum of two or three years.

GPT Chat and Artificial Intelligence as assistance

Although it may sound scary how far Artificial Intelligence can go, Bill Gates says that the system will not come to take your job. It will change the way you do it, since tools such as GPT Chat will become a practically indispensable assistant.

So, the trick is to learn to use these new technologies and adapt to the changes that are coming in all aspects of life. “This is just the beginning of what AI can achieve,” says Bill Gates.

Lead the example towards health. Artificial Intelligence will be able to detect diseases and offer, at the same time that it generates the diagnosis, it will offer solutions or treatments. However, the machine is not capable of “teaching, caring for patients and supporting the elderly, for example,” Gates says, as he reviewed hypertextual.