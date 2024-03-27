The Texas Immigration Law remains blocked

A controversial Texas law that allows state officials to arrest and detain people suspected of entering the country illegally will remain blocked while legal challenges are resolved.

In a 2-1 vote, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday night that the law will remain blocked while the court considers the broader question of whether it violates the Constitution.

The legislation made its way to the Supreme Court before the appeals court first halted its application last week.

