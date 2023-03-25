The three big theories in the search for the Nord Stream blasters

On September 26, four explosions damaged the German-Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Swedish investigators found remains of explosives and spoke of sabotage shortly after the detonations.

Since then, the search has been on for the answer to the question of who is behind it. German, Swedish and Danish authorities are also investigating – official investigations are ongoing. The West blames Russia, while Moscow blames everyone else. There are now three major theories. The tracks lead to Russia, Ukraine and the USA.

Theory 1: The trail leads to Russia

Five days before the attacks on the pipelines, Russian military ships are believed to have operated at the crime scenes, as the news portal “t-online” reported on Saturday, citing information from security circles and publicly available data. Satellite images would show that at least three suspicious ships left the naval base in Kaliningrad on the night of September 21 and sent position data once.

The ships are said to have had the necessary equipment to plant explosive devices. The “SS-750” has a mini-submarine with gripper arms, the tugs “SB-123” and “Alexander Frolow” are equipped with loading cranes. Three other ships of the Russian Navy could have accompanied the operation and provided military protection.

Theory 2: The trail leads to pro-Ukrainian group

In early February, the New York Times published a report that a pro-Ukrainian group may have planted explosives on the pipelines from a boat and detonated them. This would indicate new US intelligence information. However, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was quick to warn against jumping to conclusions. It could just as well be a “false flag action” by Russia to blame pro-Ukrainian groups.

There are indications that the group are opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to anonymous US government officials. However, there is no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Ukrainian government officials were involved in the attacks.

As the ARD and the “Zeit” subsequently reported, a six-man commando is said to have boarded a rented sailing yacht three weeks before the explosions in Rostock. The federal prosecutor confirmed that a ship was searched that “could have been used to transport explosive devices”.

According to media reports, the boat, named Andromeda, was chartered by a Polish-based company owned by two Ukrainians. The six are said to have set sail with forged ID cards. The yacht was later located on the Danish island of Christiansø. The island is north-east of Bornholm, from where the pipelines are only a few kilometers away.