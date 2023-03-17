The Tigres player who has raised the interest of teams in Russia

In recent years, the Tigres team has grown by leaps and bounds, so much so that it begins to take center stage internationally.
Now, international teams have begun to look at the feline team, who could let one of their footballers leave for Russian football.
According to the first reports, It is reported that teams from Russia are interested in the services of 23-year-old Mexican Raymundo Fulgencio.
Likewise, it is reported that the Russian clubs would have no major problem disbursing around 3 million euros for his letterIn addition to the fact that his salary is not high, receiving 530 thousand dollars per season.
The national midfielder joined the Tigres team in 2019, and thanks to his good performances, he immediately began to add minutes, being liked by coach Ricardo Ferretti,
So far in the contest, he has played 45 minutes, and since the arrival of Diego Cocca, and today of ‘Chima’ Ruíz, he has ceased to have the role he had when ‘Tuca’ was in charge of the feline club .
Raymond Fulgencio. / Peace Media/GettyImages
The most recent game where he saw activity was on matchday 8 against Atlas, although he came on as a substitute and only played a minute of play.