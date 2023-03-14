The time bomb of family Youtube channels

At 10, Ryan is the head of a Youtube channel gathering more than 34.5 million subscribers and accounts for billions of views, and millions of dollars. Still, Ryan is just a kid. When he opened his channel in March 2015, at only 3 years old, he was not really aware of the machine he was setting in motion. Neither did his parents, probably.

For her part, Claire spent her childhood and adolescence in front of cameras. Despite herself. “I try not to hold any grudges, but it kinda does” she confides, speaking of her parents, in an article by TeenVogue. Today, when you type her name on Google, you come across photos of her as a child, merchandise with her face, a YouTube channel with millions of subscribers and a multitude of videos featuring her. There are healthier environments in which to grow.

With us, Swan and Neo are the young stars of YouTube. Real phenomena for more than seven years, these two brothers from the Lyon region are filmed on a daily basis, challenge each other, place products and also release derivative products. Led by their mother Sophie Fantasy, the siblings have more than 6 million subscribers on YouTube. There are many who, like Swan and Neo, Ryan or Claire, see their lives exposed to the eyes of the whole world.

Eager to shine, to help or to collect a few euros, several parents decide to stage their toddlers. Everyone has their reasons. Many mothers want to share their experience and their daily life. This is the case of Kenza Doll, the most followed influencer on Snapchat. At the start of the year, she has a million followers. His two children are constantly in his stories and their daily life has no secrets for their subscribers. Eyes more often riveted on the phone than on her offspring, the influencer has recently been accused of negligence towards them. For eight days, she was even deprived of custody of her son following hospitalization for a hematoma on the top of the skull.

More and more people are worried about these overhyped children, aware of the dangers of constant exposure. With children are kingspublished in 2021, Delphine de Vigan has, moreover, written a novel inspired by very real facts following a report devoted to these influencers of a new genre.

Thus, suspicions of exploitation constantly hover over these child influencers, like Swan and Neo. A reignited debate about the two brothers following the announcement of their parents’ conviction for fraud, facts established long before the launch of their YouTube channel. At 17, the eldest of the siblings affirms it: “I have never been exploited. Whether it’s my brother or me, we’ve always wanted and enjoyed making videos. It was never a constraint, as many think, but a moment of pleasure”.

Children looking for privacy

If Swan and Neo claim to have always been consenting, this is not the case for other child influencers. The first steps for YouTube for these “baby stars” are, in general, without their knowledge. Some parents don’t seem inclined to respect the privacy of their toddlers, especially the youngest ones, and share moments with the world that should have remained between them. First poop on the potty, evening bath or nervous breakdown. Everything is good for clicking and even laughing.

As adults, would we like pictures of these intimate moments circulating on the web? Especially since the Internet never forgets. Thank you digital fingerprint. Thus, what is published on social networks will remain there. For all time. Despite the deletion of the posts in question.

In addition, a child overexposed from an early age will grow into a teenager and then an adult. What will he think then? Currently, child influencers have grown into adults and are sharing their stories. Like Claire, in the article by TeenVogue, many feel like their childhoods were stolen in favor of content creation and money. Because the choice to film and share the daily life of your family can be extremely lucrative. But not without consequence.

Sir TikTok, influencer Caroline Easom shared an anonymous letter from a teenage girl from a family YouTube channel. “To parents considering starting their family channel or monetizing their children’s lives on the internet, here’s my advice: don’t. Any money you receive will be eclipsed by years of suffering…Your child will never be normal…I never consented to being exposed online” she explains.

While tongues are loosening and the consequences of constant promotion are already there, many influencers have recently chosen to backtrack and no longer expose their offspring to the eyes of the world. In these cases, they simply film the child from behind or add an emoji to camouflage the face and respect their anonymity.

At the mercy of the world

On the Internet, there is everyone. A lot. Including malicious people. Aside from pedophiles begging to see pictures of toddlers on social media, fans aren’t harmless either. As with other celebrities, many develop a parasocial relationship with influencer families.

By dint of following them on a daily basis, over several years, it is easy to think of knowing these children. Some Poupette Kenza followers, for example, even call themselves the “tatas” of these toddlers, whom they have only ever seen through a screen. If this is already far from healthy for adult celebrities, the problem grows when it concerns children.

Overexposing your dear darlings is also opening the door to cyberbullying. No adult being spared, why should the youngest be? Many Internet users post comments that are sometimes hurtful towards children and parents can quickly fall victim to the wrath of the Internet. THE suicide of the mother influences MavaChou (Maeva Frossard) in 2021 is the best example.

Besides a lack of privacy and intimacy, monetizing one’s children creates a new, strange relationship. The parent then also becomes the boss. This is not entirely new since the issue has already been raised with Kris Jenner and her daughters a while ago. Influencer parents generate income thanks to the content created by their children… But who gets the jackpot? For a long time, no law really regulated this “work” for the youngest. Indeed, the profession of influencer has recently been considered a real profession.

But the legislation is trying somehow to adapt. Even if, today, everything goes very quickly. A law of 2020 seeks to better protect these “child stars”. Thus, all their appearances can be deleted at their request. Above all, income is guaranteed for those under 16 whose online image generates money. But few are aware of this strict framework. In this month of March 2023, a law has just been passed to better regulate these overexposed child influencers. As for the other minors, the numerical majority at 15 years has just been adopted in the National Assembly.