The tops and leggings that Silvina Escudero chooses to train and stay in shape

Silvina Escudero It is always in force and even though she chose to get away from the show business some time ago, she is still very active on social networks. Through her Instagram account, the influencer delighted her fans on several occasions with the incredible looks that she wore, whether it was to attend an event, enjoy the heat, or exercise.

The dancer is very adept at healthy living and often shares her rigorous routine to stay in shape. Silvina Escudero commented: “I love training. I try to do it at least three times a week. If I can more, better and when I don’t have the time, less. But how good it makes me feel.” In that thread, she asked: “Is the same thing happening to you?” Undoubtedly, what caught the most attention was the sports outfit that the media chose.

The panelist set a trend with what she wore: a combined set of long leggings and old pink top that was complemented with sneakers in the same tones and raw details. The publication garnered dozens of likes and comments in which Internet users praised the canchera clothes of silvina.

Top and long leggings for Silvina.

The outfit worn by the artist.

Get to know Silvina Escudero’s house

Silvina Escudero and her husband Federico recently moved into their new home, located in a closed neighborhood in the town of Tigre. The dancer shared a video where she showed some corners of her property and, incidentally, she took the opportunity to show her impressive dressing room. The media began with a tour of the spacious living room, decorated with light colors and large windows that provide plenty of light. The residence is built with an open concept, so this space joins the dining room.

Once in the main room, she opened several drawers and revealed her bathing suits, dozens of T-shirts and pants, perfectly arranged on the shelves; jackets, blazers, shirts and dresses, hung according to the season and by color.