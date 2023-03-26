The toughest Pope against abuse in the Church

The Pope has renewed a landmark 2019 decree that obliges all priests and members of religious orders to report any suspicion of abuse.

Pope Francis tightened this Saturday the Vatican provisions against pedophilia and abuse of authority by publishing an updated version of a 2019 decree with which he will force from April 30 that all dioceses have offices to fight against this type of crime, with the obligation to report any suspicion of abuse and makes the bishops directly responsible for any abuse that they themselves commit or cover up, in turn it also establishes sanctions for the lay faithful who commit the crimes.

After almost four years, Francis promulgated the final version of his Apostolic Letter in the form of a pontifical decree “Vos estis lux mundi” (You are the light of the world), in order to ratify his strong-arm line in the fight against sexual abuse of minors in the clergy, a scandal that has jeopardized the credibility of the Church and has become its worst crisis.

The law is a set of rules that aim to stop there being any more cover-up or impunity in the Church. They are clear rules that indicate how to act, which had been approved in mid-June 2019 “ad experimentum” for a three-year period, which now, updated, will become “universal law” since the Vatican has said that they will become definitive. as of April 30 of this year.

“You are lux mundi” had been a first great result of the historic summit on the protection of minors in February 2019, to which the Pope had summoned the presidents of all the episcopates and in which he had put on the table for the first time a previously taboo subject in the Church such as sexual abuse, also summoning the victims of these events.

Many other modifications have been introduced to harmonize the text of the procedures against abuses with the other regulatory reforms introduced from 2019 to today. The new version offers a broader definition of the victims, referring to crimes committed “with a minor or with a person who habitually has an imperfect use of reason or with a vulnerable adult,” said Vatican News, the Vatican website.

The most significant novelty introduced in the new version of the law is the extension to the laity at the head of associations and movements recognized by the Holy See of the norms regarding the responsibility of bishops and religious superiors.

protections

Another modification refers to the protection of the person who reports the alleged abuse: while previously it was stated that no bond of silence can be imposed on the person who reports, now this protection must be extended to “the person who claims to be offended and the witnesses”. The part in which it is requested to safeguard “the legitimate protection of the good name and the private sphere of all the people involved” is also reinforced, as well as the presumption of innocence for those who are investigated pending their responsibilities to be determined, he explained. Vatican News.

In the new version of “Vos estis lux mundi” it is also specified that both dioceses and eparchies (territory under the authority of a bishop in Orthodox Churches) must be endowed with “organisms and offices” -in the old text more was said generically from “stable systems” – easily accessible to the public to receive reports of abuse and where assistance to the victim is also provided, through specific spiritual, medical and psychological services, depending on the specific case. In turn, it specifies that the task of proceeding with the investigation is the duty of the bishop of the place where the reported events occurred.

“The law is an opportunity and an instrument, but it is up to us to assimilate the values ​​implicit in these regulations and apply them. Behind the law, therefore, there must be the will, often encouraged by Pope Francis, for a feasible solidarity”, explained the Archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, one of the highest leaders of the Catholic Church in the fight against the abuses. And he added that only with an attitude of solidarity, will and thirst for justice, will the law become a living instrument.

From the new law must protect “the offended person and witnesses”