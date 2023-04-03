The town of Serodino came second in the Water Tank World Championship

The town of Serodino in Santa Fe came second in the World Cup of Water Tanks with an innovative dinosaur. He competed with a UFO-shaped tank from the town of Córdoba.

The creator of the initiative, Mariana Sanguinettiis a native of La Plata and has promoted the idea for several years.

“For three years I have had the account called Water tankswhich works as a collaborative archive, is a collection of images of water tanks that people from the country and the world send me,” he said.

“I began to be interested in tanks, their shapes and designs, more than anything those for supplying cities. I was drawn to the designs and structures, I started to photograph them and upload them on my personal instagram. That worked as an invitation for people to take pictures of tanks and pay attention. It served to awaken a different look from the everyday, that is the intention of the account, “she explained in dialogue with Hugo Isaak for Cadena OH!

The interviewee commented that the final “was very fought.” “Serodino’s tank put up a fight, the results were adjusted. He The winner was a tank from Arroyo Cabral, from the province of Córdoba, which looks like a UFO. Every year I organize the awards, at the beginning of the year, following the logic of the Oscars and the Martín Fierro. This year we were very excited about the World Cup, so it was a good opportunity.”

“There were a lot of people voting. She made me happy because many people wrote to me saying that they did not know the tanks, that they live nearby, and this makes it possible to know the provinces.

For his part, Juan Pio Drovetta, communal president of Serodinoexplained that the dino “It is within the context of the Saer Labyrinth, in honor of Juan José Saer a writer who was born in Serodino. In this space there are links with dinosaurs, it is a form of attraction for children and young people. You can find a lot of things from that era,” he noted.

