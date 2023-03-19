The traces found in the apartment where Tove lost her life

According to the indictment, the two women, 20 and 18 years old respectively, are said to have killed Tove after a commotion broke out in the 20-year-old’s apartment.

“I don’t understand what’s happening because I kind of become completely paralyzed and get a shock and it really becomes like my whole body freezes to ice,” says the 20-year-old in a police interview where she describes how she strangled Tove.

She describes that she then understands that Tove is dead.

“It wasn’t meant for her to die. It was just an accident,” she says.

Meet the neighbor

After that, the 20-year-old says that she is starting to think about getting rid of her body. She is confused and moves around the house.

“I can’t think a real thought but somehow I put on my jacket and put on like a pair of beach slippers as well and pick up Tove’s cell phone and keys.”

When she goes out into the stairwell, she is met by a neighbor who opens his door.

“He says he woke up then to that thump.”

The 20-year-old tells the neighbor that it was the 18-year-old who felt unwell and had fallen inside the apartment.

She is then given a ride to a fast food restaurant by him to pick up hamburgers.

Get rid of the body

Back in the apartment, she gives the 18-year-old a cheeseburger, then the 20-year-old goes downstairs to drive Tove’s bike away from the apartment building.

By car, they transport the body away to a dense coniferous forest.

“Then I take the hand sanitizer that I have in the car and then I pour it on Tove and then I had a lighter with me and light it,” says the 20-year-old.

Both women denies the criminal classification of murderbut admits that they transported the body away.

When the apartment is later searched by the police, a roll of garbage bags of the same type used to wrap the body is found.

In the clip above, you see pictures that the police technician took inside the apartment where Tove lost her life, and you hear what traces were secured there and at the 18-year-old’s home.