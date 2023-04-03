The trauma of the rescuers: “The hardest thing comes after the first night”

“When I saw the accident report at the weekend, I read it again three times because I thought: I must have misread it, something can’t be right.”

This is how Anja Rödiger-Erdmann describes the moment when she found out that seven people died in a traffic accident on the Bad Langensalza bypass in the south-west of the district town on Saturday afternoon. Five of them were only 19 years old.

But after the initial shock of this “terrifying, frightening accident”, Rödiger-Erdmann reacted quickly: “I immediately offered our colleagues on site in the Unstrut-Hainich district our full support.” The Thuringian coordinates the state central office for “psychosocial and pastoral emergency care (PSNV), an interface between the service of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany and the Thuringian Ministry of the Interior.

Horror accident in Thuringia: “The hardest thing comes on the first night after the operation”

The PSNV emergency counselors are all trained for such traumatizing events and also constantly train emergency services such as the fire brigade for such situations. “When the emergency services arrive at the scene of the accident, they start working. We will also prepare them for this, ”said the PSNV coordinator. “Each of the helpers goes home with a heavy burden. The most difficult thing comes after the mission, when it is decided how the experiences after the first night could be processed,” says Rödiger-Erdmann.

The psychological stress in this case is of course not only particularly great because of the high number of victims. But also because five of them, all in the same car, were very young at only 19 years old. In addition, the person who caused the accident, who survived with one other person as the only one, did not have a driver’s license and was possibly drunk, according to the police.

Firefighter: “As a team, we will work through this terrible accident piece by piece”

The “Bild” newspaper quotes one of the rescuers – city fire chief Steven Dierbach: “I’ve been in the fire truck for 25 years, had 5000 calls, but this accident was the worst and most tragic of all for our blue light family.” It happened at the accident site Picture offered, “what no one could put into words,” says the firefighter. The rescuers “simply just worked” on site.

19 firefighters were deployed. It is said that pastors are now available to you. “As a team, we will work through this terrible accident bit by bit,” says Dierbach of “Bild”.

Helpers can be prepared for borderline experiences – relatives cannot

As a rule, the debriefing the next day shows how the individual helpers can deal with the extent of the accident, explains pastoral care expert Rödiger-Erdmann. “The reactions depend not only on the circumstances of the accident, which are particularly drastic in this case, but also on the personal attitude of the helpers and the level of further training.” This is also a crucial moment for psychosocial care. It will then be structured and organized individually.

A major advantage of pastoral care for emergency services is that the helpers can be prepared for such borderline experiences through targeted PSNV training. “It’s different with family members. Every case is an intervention for which nobody can prepare those affected.”