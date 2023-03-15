The twist: Blekinge’s hospital cafes are not to be privatized

The background to the plan was an investigation which showed that the cafe and conference operations at the Wämö center must have gone into the red and therefore could not continue to be conducted commercially in its current form.

But the regional board has now decided to revoke an earlier decision to procure the region’s conference and café operations at the Wämö center in Karlskrona – a decision that also included the restaurant operations in Region Blekinge.

– We want to develop this further. It has created a lot of unnecessary anxiety. Staff have even chosen to leave us. Now you can feel secure in the fact that we will not expose the businesses to competition, says Christina Mattisson (S), chairman of the regional board.

The new decision means that both the conference and cafe operations as well as the restaurants will remain as separate operations within the region.

Hear Kommunal’s reaction when the procurement plan was presented last year: