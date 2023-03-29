The U-20 World Cup 2023 guide: when is it, possible venues, qualifiers and more

🚨 (CONFIRMED) FIFA TAKEN the headquarters of the Sub 20 World Cup from Indonesia.

🏟️ He informed that the dates are maintained and that the candidate will be announced in the next few days.

🇦🇷 AFA has already made it known that it is willing to organize it and is looking forward to it.

Via @CLMerlo pic.twitter.com/y0XxaBKPB3

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) March 29, 2023