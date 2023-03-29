The U-20 World Cup 2023 guide: when is it, possible venues, qualifiers and more

There are less than two months to go before the start of the 2023 Under 20 World Cup, and the world soccer governing body FIFA decided to remove the organization of the event from Indonesia. While waiting for the choice of a new venue, we will tell you everything you need to know about the competition.
WHY WILL THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE U-20 WORLD CUP 2023 BE CHANGED?
The Federation of Indonesia (PSSI) reported the cancellation of the draw and assured that it had not yet “received any official reason from FIFA” for making that decision. It is speculated that the reasons are due to the fact that the governor of the province of Bali (one of the venues for the contest and where the draw ceremony was to take place) rejected Israel’s presence in the World Cup, which “is the same as cancel the implementation of the guarantees that the Provincial Government of Bali itself had issued” for the dispute of the contest.
“FIFA has decided to withdraw Indonesia as the host country due to the current circumstances. Possible sanctions for the PSSI will be determined later,” confirmed FIFA, for which it is estimated that it was for that same reason to reject the Israelis.
WHERE WILL THE 2023 U-20 WORLD CUP BE PLAYED?
“The new host country will be announced as soon as possible”FIFA said. At the moment, the only candidacy that has been made public is that of Argentina, current world champion in Seniors who already hosted the tournament in 2001, and who seeks to compete in the competition in this way since they did not qualify for the South American.
WHEN IS THE 2023 U-20 WORLD CUP PLAYED?
The tournament will start from May 20 to June 11, 2023 and FIFA reported that, despite the change of venue, the dates remain unchanged “for the moment.”
WHAT ARE THE RATED TEAMS?
There are a total of 24 and the following, remembering that the groups have not yet been drawn:
Asia:
* Indonesia (organizer)
* Irak
* Uzbekistan
* South Korea
* Japan
Africa
* Senegal
* Nigeria
* Gambia
* Tunisia
Europa
* France
* Italia
* England
* Israel
* Slovakia
South America
* Brazil
* Uruguay
* Ecuador
* Colombia
Central and North America
* USA
* Honduras
* Dominican Republic
* Guatemala
Oceania
* Fiji
* New Zealand