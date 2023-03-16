The UAM expelled the student accused of sexual abuse six days after the work stoppage

(Photo: Twitter)

TO six days of unemployment the authorities of the Autonomous Metropolitan University (UAM) reported that the student related to the case of sexual abuse was expelled definitively and that they will continue working to implement measures with a gender perspective to mitigate the violence that affects women in all schools.

Through a statement on University Council recognized the mobilizations and demands of the students, who took over the facilities of all the schools since March 10. They indicated that after several meetings with the Council they determined the expulsion of the aggressor.

“The case that generated the mobilization of students of the institution, was discussed by the Divisional Council of Social Sciences and Humanities of the Cuajimalpa Unit, whose members unanimously resolved to sanction the student with expulsion from the University”

Added to it, in the five university units will monitor punctual to the demands for gender violence that the student community has sued.

(Photo: Twitter)

They added that they respect the free expression of ideas and peaceful organization, for which there will be no criminalization or reprisals against any student who participates in the demonstrations.

The UAM recognized that since 2018 they have a regulatory framework, protocols and instances to deal with violence, but that this situation has shown that they are insufficient and require action. comprehensive reforms to prevent any case of aggression with a gender perspective.

Due to the fact that expulsion is a primary method to solve the problem, they reiterated their commitment to begin the analysis and integration of a single protocol for attention to cases of gender violence, which is being developed together with experts on the subject to strengthen the guidelines and internal regulations.

(Photo: Twitter)

“The analysis of the role and competencies of the Office of the Ombudsman for University Rights and the Gender Units began, with the aim of provide better legal resources to act in a timely manner”.

In this sense, they said that they are offering various student protection schemes inside all the units of the UAM and remain open to any requirement or request, at the same time as maintaining permanent security systems outside the institutions in favor of the safety of the protesters.

The mobilization of students from the Open House to Time occurred in the case of Karen “N”, a student from the Cuajimalpa campus, after denouncing that his ex-partner, identified as “Noki”who is studying the same degree he sexually abused her on campus in December 2022.

Later the young woman made the complaint and even the attacker admitted his guilt. However, the university authorities did nothing to consider her as the complaint is inadmissible for lack of evidence to prove the crime of rape.

Therefore, the victim indicated to Esther Morales Franco, academic secretary, for having revictimized her in the process.

“My ex-partner, who goes to my classroom and is called Noki, raped me on December 19, 2022. I did not go to the Public Ministry because they told me that the UAM had a super friendly process, which was most likely that they expel him (…) Basically they told me that they could not violate his procedural rights, that I had to see him in the room every day, ”the young woman denounced on social networks.

The victim received the support of his colleagues from the different UAM campuses, who began the indefinite work stoppage on March 10 so that the authorities could take action on the matter at once.