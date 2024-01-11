The UN predicts a 5.2% increase in unemployment in the world

MIAMI. – The HIM predicts that by 2024 the unemployment worldwide increases by 5.2%. On Wednesday, January 10, the organization noted that this year two million workers would join the ranks of people seeking employment.

In this sense, the differences depend on the performance of the economies of each country, although they warn about the fragility of the global economy. The unemployment projection represents an increase compared to 2023, when it stood at 5.1%.

“Unemployment has fallen below pre-pandemic levels, but global unemployment will increase in 2024, as will inequalities, and there will be stagnation in productivity,” noted the United Nations.

The organization disseminated various aspects of the World Employment and Social Outlook Report: Trends 2024 of the International Labor Organization (OIT).

The ILO registry notes that “while the employment gap rate in 2023 was 8.2% in high-income countries, it stood at 20.5% in the low-income group.”

Unemployment in Latin America

On the other hand, the UN stresses that in Latin America and the Caribbean, unemployment will remain at 6% this year due to factors such as the slowdown of the economy.

In the region, “employment rates have not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, although the gender gap has narrowed, with the participation rate of women almost the same as before the pandemic. The gender gap, however, is still 24 percentage points.”

According to the OITthe highest unemployment in Latin America and the Caribbean would be recorded among young people: In 2023 it reached 13.6%

Informal employment

Another aspect pointed out by the National Labor Organization is that 58% of employment is informal. This means the same rate as in 2023. Furthermore, “the number of people not studying, working or training remains high, especially among young women, which poses a major challenge to long-term employment prospects.”

“The United Nations reports that productivity growth has continued to slow, in part because much of the investment has gone into less productive sectors, such as services and construction.”

@snederr

Source: HIM