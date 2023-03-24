The union of Toyota employees reached an agreement and will not pay income tax

The Government, SMATA and the Japanese firm came to fruition. The operators will return to work weekends and holidays in three shifts, after the measure

In addition to the request for a salary increase and the review clauses, the claim to stop paying -or pay less- income tax is recurring in the last joint negotiations of the unions. Without going any further, “Salary is not profit” is one of the most repeated phrases in the trade union sphere.

In this context, one of the unions that managed to access the benefit is that of employees of the automotive firm Toyotawho reached an agreement so that the tax is not discounted in the payment for the extra hours they work.

Toyota agreed with SMATA and the Government not to discount Profits

After extensive negotiation, the Japanese firm reached an agreement with the Government and the mechanical union (SMATA) so that the activities carried out by its operators during weekends and holidays are not affected by the payment of Income Tax.

This way, The personnel located at the Zárate plant will resume their jobs during weekends and holidays (including this Friday, March 24) in three shifts.

It is worth remembering that the talks began after detecting that Toyota employees stopped offering to work these days, due to the discounted amount for this tax. In this sense, they claimed that they ended up charging the same as if they had not shown up to work overtime.

For an additional turn, the company must pay 7 hours with a surcharge of 50% on the original value and an hour and a half more at 100%.

After the agreement, Toyota workers will return to work in three extra shifts.

Income Tax: the key to the confrontation between the Government and the unions

The Income Tax promises to be one of the central issues of the labor discussion in 2023. Obviously, inflation is a determining factor, because it distorts the tax that, although it has exemptions and is being updated, affects the income of a significant number of workers and workers, who prefer not to work overtime or reject promotions.

With a cost of living that in the last 12 months has almost reached 100 percent and parities along these lines, “they always run after the problem,” maintain the union organizations that ratify: “Salary is not Profit.”

Although as of January 1 the non-taxable minimum rose to 404,062 pesos (gross salary) for a typical family, The Banking Association (AB) demanded that employers address the issueplacing it as one of their claims in the conflict that began with the announcement of a national strike (then the Ministry of Labor issued the mandatory conciliation urging the parties to resume negotiations).

For its part, the Argentine Association of Fishing Captains, Pilots and Skippers (AACPyPP) warned that “a reconsideration is imperative due to the impact that it causes our members to find themselves in the fourth category.” The General Secretary of the union, Jorge Frías, together with other leaders and representatives of all the Chambers of Owners of the activity, will visit the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Juan José Bahillo on the 27th of this month, and the Undersecretary of Fisheries, Carlos Liberman. They estimate that it would be a “prior” to set a date for a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.