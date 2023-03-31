The unions have not yet been democratized, warn members of the Network of Women Unionists

The democratization of unions it has not yet been achieved, despite the changes in the legislation, greater participation of women is needed; but “we have not yet taken union power.”

This was expressed by women members of the Network of Women Trade Unionists in the forum: “Building Leadership of Working Women”, in the framework of the 26th anniversary, where they also highlighted that only 9% of women occupy a position of union leadership.

“The unions have not been democratized as we want, and they cannot be called democratic if there are no women building the union agenda and the CCT negotiation; nor is it decent work if we women are not there,” said Inés González, a member of the collegiate coordination of the RMS.

Rosario Ortiz, member of the Network of Women Trade Unionists, said that “there has been a lot of discussion, and the work in 26 years, there are advances such as the confirmation of the NOM37; however, there is still an offensive for labor rights where women are the most affected”.

She added that the 2019 labor reform “we have to take it up again and have it as a reference, since there were many pending, it is a challenge that all workers must promote.”

In this sense, Ortiz said that part of the challenges will be to define the type of unionism we want to build, “important investments such as those of Tesla are announced in which we do not know what type of unionism is going to be exercised and if the women engineers who arrive will have equal pay”.

Norma Malagón, collegiate coordinator of the Network of Women Trade Unionists, said that there are many challenges that still must be addressed in the face of new forms of work; advance standards to ensure work free of violence, and achieve greater participation.

kg