The unusual moment that Lizy Tagliani lived at her wedding

Today was not another day in the life of Lizy Tagliani. The driver was finally able to realize her dream of getting married.

After a failed romance, the figure of Telefe seems to have found his true great love. Lizy Tagliani He had his longed-for marriage with Sebastián Nebot.

Lizy and her husband, happy with their wedding book.

Lizy Tagliani went through the Civil Registry with the young man from Mendoza this morningand beyond the emotionality of the wedding ceremony, there was an unusual moment.

The couple left the Civil Registry surrounded by dozens of people.

a big fan of the now brand new wife of Sebastián Nebot came to witness the event. Unknowingly, the morning magazine “EPA”, hosted by Nicolás Magaldi, interviewed the woman live perhaps believing that it was a relative or friend of the couple.

The woman slipped into the room where the wedding of the famous and Sebastián Nebot took place, and stated: “I came to see her because I love her!”. She witnessed everything very closely and was even moved along with everyone present, many of them celebrities from the national show business.

wasted no time

Lizy Tagliani She has known her current husband since 2016, however, it was not until the beginning of 2022 that she realized that something more than a friendship could exist between them.

After maintaining the relationship for a few months at a distance, the actress decided to bet fully on her courtship and ask Nebot to move to Buenos Aires, where everything ended up taking hold and they confirmed that they are for each other. She even went so far as to ask Mirtha Legrand to be her godmother at the wedding, something that ultimately did not materialize.