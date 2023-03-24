The US and Canada agree to invest millions in security and semiconductors – Hola News

Toronto (Canada), Mar 24 (EFE).- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden met this Friday in Ottawa to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Haiti crisis and the flow of migrants between the two countries.

Trudeau noted at the start of the meeting that Canada has “no greater friend and ally” than the United States.

The Canadian prime minister stressed that the two leaders will talk about the economy and the “changes in the geopolitical and security context” as well as the work to keep the citizens of the two countries “safe” and the defense of American values ​​”in all the world”.

For his part, Biden said that the two leaders have “a lot to talk about” and stressed that, although the two countries may have specific differences, there are no “fundamental disagreements” between the two in defense of democratic values.

Before the start of the meeting, Biden signed the book of honor of the Canadian Parliament and greeted the leaders of the Canadian parties with parliamentary representation.

During the meeting, the leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, presented Biden with a “Peace” chocolate bar created by a family of Syrian refugees who settled in the country and are now Canadian citizens.

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the “Peace” chocolate bars go to help Ukrainian refugees in the country.

After the meeting between Trudeau and Biden, the US president will deliver a speech before a joint session of the Canadian Lower House and Senate.

Subsequently, the two presidents will hold a joint press conference in which they are expected to officially announce an agreement to stop the irregular arrival in Canada of Latin American migrants who do not request asylum in the United States due to the new restrictions imposed by the Biden government.

As a senior US official told EFE last night, the migration agreement is already closed and establishes, among other things, that Canada will accept 15,000 migrants from the American continent over the next year.

Biden, who is accompanied on his first official visit as president to Canada by first lady Jill Biden, will attend a gala dinner hosted by Trudeau tonight and then head back to the United States.