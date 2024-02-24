The US Army detects a balloon at high altitude over the west of the country

MIAMI .- He United States Army detected a small high-altitude balloon moving across the country, but posing no threat to national security, US officials and military officials told CBS News.

NORAD, the military command responsible for air defense in the United States and Canada, reported that it had detected the object and said that it was floating about 14 kilometers high and that, initially, its presence has created enough concern that The command sent planes to investigate.

“The balloon was intercepted over Utah by NORAD fighters, who determined that it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security. NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon”NORAD explained in a statement.

He added that “the FAA also determined that the balloon posed no danger to the safety of flight.”

A U.S. official told CBS News that the balloon was expected to be over Georgia this Friday night and appears to be made of Mylar and have a small cube-shaped box, about two feet long on each side, hanging below. . Its origins and purpose remain unknown.

This event occurs a year after tensions between USA y China grew because a Chinese balloon carrying sophisticated spy equipment was detected flying over the continental United States for several days.

Source: Europa Press