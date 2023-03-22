The US asks Mexico to close agreements soon to combat global warming

Mexico City, Mar 21 (EFE).- The United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, asked on Tuesday the director of the Mexican Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) of Mexico, Manuel Bartlett, to travel to Washington as soon as possible to close agreements between both nations in the fight against global warming.

After a private meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with John Kerry, the White House climate envoy, Salazar and Bartlett gave a conference at the San Juan Bautista Military Air Base in Oaxaca.

“We agree to meet in about two months, we are going to do a broader analysis, we must give information about what we are doing, how much we are producing, how much we are generating and with that additional data we will have a meeting in a couple of months, two or three months,” Bartlett said.

While the American diplomat asked Bartlett to expedite the times and travel to the United States.

“I hope that these meetings that are being proposed, with all due respect, Manuel, we should do it sooner than in two or three months. Hopefully we have this meeting, where you come to Washington and put us in a plan of more action,” said Salazar.

Subsequently, in a statement issued by the United States Embassy in Mexico, Salazar noted that on Kerry’s seventh visit to Mexico they held talks with President López Obrador and his cabinet “on crucial issues” for both countries and “the entire world: face the climate crisis together and move towards clean energy”.

In addition, he said that they discussed future solar and wind energy projects, as well as the steps to be taken to reduce emissions more quickly.

“We are ready for these efforts to continue advancing, so we will hold follow-up meetings as soon as possible, to bring these actions to reality,” Salazar said in the note.

“The private sector plays a crucial role, both for investment and financing and for technology, so we are also ready for them to be part of these jobs to bring clean, affordable and reliable energy to our nations,” he added.

The diplomat referred to the recent report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, of which he said, “in addition to pointing out that we have not done our job globally, it is an urgent call to act against climate change.”

“We have to act quickly and efficiently because we are very late. Therefore, our conversations were aimed at this, as well as to comply with our climate commitments ”, she explained.

He accepted that since Special Envoy Kerry’s first visit to Mexico, just over a year ago, they have “progressed, however, the work cannot remain on the table, but rather we have to deepen it and bring it to reality.”

Salazar recalled that President Joe Biden is committed to this climate agenda to consolidate the leadership of the United States in the fight against the climate crisis and towards renewable energy.

Kerry’s visit to Mexico occurs while the consultations that Washington began last year within the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) persist to question the energy policy of the Government of López Obrador, accused of privileging companies in the State.

Previously, this Tuesday, the special envoy of the White House warned about the urgency of addressing climate change, something that he assured that it is not a “political or ideological statement”, but one that “is based on the reality of science”.

“We must take the necessary steps to reduce the level of global warming,” exhorted Kerry, alarmed by recent reports issued by the United Nations in this field.