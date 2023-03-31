The US assures that it does not feel guilty for the tragedy

Washington DC.– The United States Government affirmed yesterday that it did not feel responsible for the death of 39 migrants in a detention center in Ciudad Juárez, amid criticism from activists and human rights organizations.

“I just wanted to know if the administration or the White House felt a little bit responsible for some of the circumstances that happened,” a reporter asked at a news conference with White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

“I want to offer our condolences again to the families of those who were killed. And certainly our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones,” the spokesperson replied. “And look, as for your question about guilt, the short answer is no.”

Kirby pointed out that the Donald Trump administration was the one that imposed measures such as Title 42 or Stay in Mexico to expel thousands of migrants.

“We have been working to end that policy,” the spokesperson said.

Human rights organizations have pointed out that the administration of President Joe Biden has taken the same measures as Trump, which has caused thousands of migrants to remain in Mexico in the hope of obtaining asylum in the United States.

Earlier this year, Biden expanded Title 42 to expel migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua. People from these countries can apply for asylum in the United States as long as they do so through a mobile application and have a sponsor.