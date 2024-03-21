The US condemns the detention of opponents and calls for their release

WASHINGTON.- The US condemned “the arbitrary arrests” of members of the “democratic opposition” in Venezuela and calls for his “immediate release,” said the head of US diplomacy for Latin America, Brian Nichols.

Nichols published a message on the social network X after Venezuelan authorities reported the arrest of two collaborators of the opposition leader María Corina Machado who was linked to alleged plans for “destabilizing actions” ahead of the presidential elections in July.

These arrests caused the independent UN mission for Venezuela to denounce that the Maduro regime has unleashed the “most violent repression” in the face of the electoral event set for July 28, in which Maduro hopes to repeat for another six years. despite the fact that his popularity is at the lowest levels of Chavismo, around 15%.

“We condemn the arbitrary detentions and arrest warrants issued today against members of the democratic opposition in Venezuela”stated Nichols’ text.

“(Nicolás) Maduro’s increasing attacks against civil society and political actors are totally inconsistent with the commitments of the Barbados Agreementbut they will not suffocate the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people,” added the US official.

He referred to the agreement reached in October between the Maduro regime and the opposition, by which Washington partially lifted, at that time, some of the sanctions imposed on Caracas.

“We ask for the immediate release of these people and all those unjustly detained,” insisted the senior State Department official.

Attack against Machado and his team

The regime’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced the arrest of opponents Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández, two national leaders of Machado’s political organization, Vente Venezuela, whom he accused of planning “destabilizing actions” to try to “force” the qualification of Machado, favorite in the polls but illegally disqualified from holding public office for 15 years.

henry-alviarez-dignora-hernandez Saab confirms arrests of Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández, leaders of Vente Venezuela, a party led by María Corina Machado. Courtesy of Vente Venezuela website

Nichols estimated in early March that Maduro’s “refusal” to restore the political rights of candidates, such as Machado, and the “harassment and imprisonment” of many of his supporters “were steps in the wrong direction.”

But “despite these recent transgressions, we remain committed to supporting Venezuela’s democratic process,” he stressed at an event organized by the American business organization American Society – Council of The Americas (AS/COA).

Machado reacted by denouncing a “brutal repression” against his campaign team.

“Everything, absolutely everything that the prosecutor of terror, the impudent ministry, said is false. “Everything is a lie,” the opposition politician said at a press conference. “The regime wants to close the way to change (…), they know they are defeated, because there is no way they can win an election against us,” she added. .

Seven Machado collaborators have been arrested in recent days and the Public Ministry has issued seven other arrest warrants, one of which targets Magalli Meda, the former deputy’s right-hand woman and considered as an alternative to be nominated in her place. The Prosecutor’s Office also requested the arrest of retired general Oswaldo Bracho.

The application period opened this Thursday and will run until next Monday, March 25.

“Vente Venezuela is not a terrorist organization (…). Our route is electoral, we want a peaceful transition,” said Orlando Moreno, coordinator of the group’s human rights committee.

Political leaders released a video of Hernández’s arrest on social networks. “Help me please!”she is heard shouting while struggling with police officers who force her into a van.

The judicial offensive against Machado complicates the electoral panorama for the Venezuelan opposition, and any successor that the opposition designates may end up vetoed.

The opposition’s options are few, since the authorities, and the electoral system and schedule are working against it, while Maduro maneuvers using the abuse of power and control of the institutions to shape elections to suit him.

International rejections

Argentina and Uruguay also demanded the release of the opponents.

Washington and the European Union (EU) asked to lift the disqualification against Machado, who swept the primaries of the main opposition alliance.

As the elections approach, “repression” increases, denounced an independent UN mission that evaluates the human rights situation in Venezuela, which the Maduro regime called “lies” in a statement.

“We are in a phase of reactivation of the most violent form of repression,” said Marta Valiño, head of the mission, before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Source: With information from AFP