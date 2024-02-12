The US confiscates a plane that Iran illegally sold to the Maduro regime

WASHINGTON.- The United States announced that it has in its possession a Boeing 747 cargo plane that officials said had been sold by a sanctioned Iranian airline to a Venezuelan regime company in violation of US export control laws.

The Department of Justice reported that the American-made plane arrived in Florida and will be scrapped.

The plane had previously been transferred from Mahan Air – an Iranian airline that officials say supports the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force. Iran – to Emtrasur, a Venezuelan cargo airline and subsidiary of a state company that had previously been sanctioned by the United States.

According to officials, the sale, carried out without authorization from the US government, violated export control laws and also improperly benefited the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Mahan Air has been under restrictions on its business by the US government for years.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that the full force of American law denies hostile state actors the means to engage in malign activities that threaten our national security,” Deputy Attorney General Matthew Olsen, director of the Department of Justice, wrote in a statement. the national security division of that agency.

The plane was detained in June 2022 by Argentine police and US officials a few weeks later made arrangements to take possession of the aircraft.

Argentina officially handed over custody of the plane to the United States on Sunday, official sources said.

Previously, an Argentine judge approved the seizure of the plane requested from the United States, the Ministry of Justice reported, in a decision that Caracas described as a “theft.”

Federal judge Federico Villena resolved “the maintenance and securing of the plane, the custody of the plane, that the plane be put into condition and the definitive confiscation in favor of the justice of the United States,” ministry sources confirmed.

“Everyone resolved in different instances that the plane has to go to the United States,” they insisted.

He Boeing 747 He had been detained in Argentina since June 8, 2022 after arriving from Mexico with a shipment of automotive parts. The 19 crew members were then detained, although later released.

Among the crew were four Iranians, one of whom the United States confirmed was a former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, an organization considered a terrorist organization.

Shortly after the ruling was known, the Chavista regime denounced the decision to send the plane to the United States as an attempt to “consummate the theft of the Venezuelan aircraft.”

The plane was sold in October 2021 to the Empresa de Transporte Aerocargo del Sur (Emtrasur) by the Iranian company Mahan Air, in violation of US sanctions, the Department of Justice argued on July 19, 2022 to justify its seizure request. .

Source: AP/AFP