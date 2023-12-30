The US deports a record of more than 55,000 Guatemalans in 2023

GUATEMALA CITY.- More than 55,000 Guatemalans were returned by the United States this year, a record that surpasses that of 2019, of 54,500, after the last three deportee flights arrived in the country this Friday, an official source reported.

In total, 55,302 Guatemalans were expelled from US soil, 31,267 adult men, 13,631 adult women and the rest under 18 years of age, the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) stated in a report.

Guatemalans were deported on 470 flights throughout the year, IGM spokesperson Alejandra Mena told reporters.

The official specified that the last three aircraft arrived at the Guatemalan air force runway in the capital with 376 people from three cities in Texas.

Thousands of Guatemalans emigrate irregularly to the United States every year to escape the violence and poverty that affects almost 60% of the 17.7 million inhabitants, according to official data.

Family remittances sent from abroad to Guatemala in 2022, mostly from the United States, totaled 18,040 million dollars and this year could close at a record of 20,000 million, according to projections from the Bank of Guatemala (Central, Banguat).

These economic resources are essential for the Guatemalan economy since the year they exceeded the value of the country’s exports, which totaled almost 15.7 billion dollars.

During 2022, the United States deported 40,713 Guatemalans by air, a figure that doubled the 17,806 in 2021 and the 21,057 in 2020, years in which flights were irregular due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until now, the record number of deportations from US territory was recorded in 2019, when 54,599 Guatemalans were expelled, according to the IGM.

The Foreign Ministry estimates that nearly 2.7 million Guatemalans are in the United States, but only 400,000 have documents to work.

Source: AFP