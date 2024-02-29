The US extends the state of national emergency with Cuba for one year

WASHINGTON.- The administration of Joe Biden extended for one more year national state of emergency with respect to Cuba, thus maintaining the prohibition of access to Cuban ports for ships under the flag of USA . This measure, which has been extended by each administration since 1996, originated in response to the downing by the Cuban regime of two Hermanos al Rescate planes.

The decision, according to review Cuban Diary announced through a statement signed by Biden and published in the Federal Register for communication to the United States Congress, maintains the continuity of the state of national emergency established on March 1, 1996 through Proclamation 6867.

This state of emergency was established “to address the disruption or threatened disruption of international relations caused by the destruction by the Cuban Government on February 24, 1996 of two unarmed civilian aircraft registered to the United States in the airspace north of Cuba”.

Furthermore, in 2004, this regulation was expanded with Proclamation 7757, which announced the denial of any monetary and material support to the Cuban regime.

Over the years, this measure has been modified in response to ongoing unrest or threatened disruption of international relations related to Cuba. In 2016, through Proclamation 9398, and in 2018, through Proclamation 9699, adjustments were made to the national emergency declaration.

According to the statement signed by Biden, the Cuban regime has not demonstrated a willingness to refrain from excessive use of force against US ships or aircraft that may be involved in commemorative activities or peaceful protests in the area north of Cuba.. Furthermore, it highlights that the unauthorized entry of vessels registered in the United States into Cuban territorial waters continues to be detrimental to the country’s foreign policy, since it could facilitate mass migration from Cuba.

In line with US policy, it is emphasized that a mass migration from Cuba would represent a threat to the national security of the United States by disturbing or threatening the country’s international relations.

Source: With information from Diario de Cuba