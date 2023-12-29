The US increases deportations to Venezuela and Central America

WASHINGTON.- The government of USA performed flights from expulsion to Central America y Venezuela on December 26 and 27, which included single adults, as well as families, as reported this Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS indicated that during the last two weeks they have carried out more than thirty repatriation flights which transported thousands of people back to their country of origin and have repatriated more than 5,000 people directly to Mexico .

The repatriations were made through the Service of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), DHS said.

The organization recalled that if a foreign citizen reaches USA and has no legal basis to remain in the country, “will be promptly processed and expelled, in accordance with the provisions of US law.”

More than 400 thousand deported in 7 months

Since last May 12, more than 460,000 people have been deported, of which 75,000 were single people. The majority of those expelled crossed the border, said the DHS, which specified that these numbers exceed the expulsions and returns carried out in the entire fiscal year 2019 and exceed the number of expulsions and returns carried out in each entire fiscal year between 2015 and 2018.

“Daily expulsions and returns by law enforcement authorities are almost double what they were compared to the pre-pandemic average (2014-2019),” DHS said in a press release.

The agency emphasized that it is its “customary practice” to ensure “that all foreign nationals who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States are appropriately evaluated to determine whether they have valid claims for protection and for withholding removal under our laws and the international obligations assumed by the United States.

He added that the above applies “to all foreigners, regardless of their nationality, in order to ensure the orderly and humane processing, transfer and expulsion of single adults and family units.”

Biden’s agreement with Maduro

Last October, the Nicolás Maduro regime agreed with the Joe Biden Administration to resume direct repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants from US territory, at a time when the president is under strong pressure, not only from Republicans, who accuse him of of causing a crisis on the border with Mexico, but also of Democrats leading cities overflowing with migrants like New York or Chicago.

The region is experiencing an unprecedented migratory flow. Although points were installed to process asylum applications in South America or Central America, many migrants say they are unaware of these procedures and that is why they embark on the migratory route.

More than half a million migrants, many of them Venezuelans, crossed the Darién jungle this year, on the border between Colombia and Panama. Mexico detected more than 680,000 foreigners in an irregular situation from January to November, all according to official figures. In addition, a record number of almost 137,000 people requested refuge in this country.

The situation worsened in December on the border between Mexico and the United States when US authorities recorded on some days more than 10,000 illegal crossings daily, a totally unusual figure that caused temporary closures at some crossings.

Source: Press Release / Department of Homeland Security