The US increases sanctions on transporters that transport possible irregular immigrants

The United States government approved a series of sanctions directed to transport companies that facilitate the entry of irregular immigrants into the country.

This new policy, which came into effect on February 21, 2024, updates and extends measures previously applied exclusively to Nicaragua.

According to a statement issued by Matthew Millerspokesperson for the State Department, the new provision targets the owners, executives and senior officials of air, land and sea transport companies.

These measures are enacted under the protection of article 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and seek discourage exploitation of vulnerable immigrants who are often victims of abusive prices and risk their lives in the attempt to reach US soil.

The policy highlights the commitment of the Department of State to work together with governments and the private sector, inside and outside the region, to eradicate these practices of immigrant exploitation.

The US government expressed its objective very clearly. They believe that no one should benefit from this problem, whether they are smugglers, private companies or government officials.

This new policy follows specific events that increased Washington’s concern in 2023. There was an increase in charter flights leaving countries like Cuba and Haiti bound for Nicaragua, many of whom returned empty to their place of origin.

In reaction, The United States has denied visas to executives of those charter airlines under the INA, considering them inadmissible if their entry or proposed activities in the country could generate negative consequences for US foreign policy.

The practical implication of these measures has been reflected in the response of charter flight companies such as Air Centurybased in the Dominican Republic, which suspended its flight services from Cuba to Nicaragua in November.

In the same way, Aruba Airlines joined the initiative, ceasing its air operations between both countries after the announcement of the sanctions by the US authorities.

The US government’s actions are part of a series of efforts aimed at mitigating irregular migration and protecting immigrants from dangerous routes and exploitation.

This week the President’s Administration Joe Biden He also announced that he will make a change in the policies on sheltering people in his territory. It will increase standards in credible fear interviewsa key element in the initial determination of the right to asylum.