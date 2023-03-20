The US points out a “problem” of impunity for police abuse in Peru

Washington, Mar 20 (EFE).- The United States assured this Monday that there is an “important problem” of impunity for the abuses committed by the forces of order in Peru during the protests.

In its annual report on human rights, the US Department of State assured that the “lack of repercussions” in the face of complaints of abuses by the police in Peru generate concern among citizens.

The US highlighted that there were multiple reports of deaths, torture and inhumane treatment by Peruvian law enforcement during the protests that swept the country last year.

“The government did not effectively prevent abuses or punish those who committed them,” the report stressed.

Washington also echoed the figures from the Peruvian Ministry of Health, which reported 28 deaths during protests last December in the country.

Citizens took to the streets to express their discontent with the political and social crisis after the current president, Dina Boluarte, assumed the reins of the country by constitutional succession, after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo for trying to close the Legislative, intervene in the judiciary and rule by decree.

The report also highlighted that during this period of social unrest, journalist associations in the country denounced an increase in aggression and intimidation of the press workers who covered the events.

The document assured that during 2022 there were 303 attacks against journalists, the highest number since 2005, according to figures from the National Association of Journalists of Peru.