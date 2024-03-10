The US recognizes failure of policy towards Venezuela

Ambassador Brian A. Nichols, Undersecretary for the Western Hemisphere of the State Department, gave a lecture and answered questions from Eric Farnsworth, on 07MAR24, at a forum organized by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas in Washington. According to Nichols, the “incentive” policy, that is, easing sanctions imposed on Venezuelan state companies, arose from an evaluation according to which “the status quo was bad for the United States, good for our adversaries and did not advance the cause of democracy in Venezuela.” He did not clarify what “status quo” he meant.

With the word “transgressions” the American diplomat referred to the Chavista regime’s violations of the Barbados agreements, by preventing the participation of María Corina Machado, calling for hasty and dubious presidential votes for JUL 2824 and continuing with a wave of political repression and imprisonment of opposition leaders and personalities. “I think we have to make it very clear that the incentives that we and others in the international community have placed on the table to incentivize competitive elections in Venezuela have not been enough to motivate the reforms and opening that the Maduro side believes would bring “their government or governance is at risk,” Nichols said.

Questioned by Eric Farnsworth about what the US will do in the face of the failure of the incentives, Nichols offered laconic answers: “we do not want to prejudge how things will be” (the “votes” called by the regime), “we remain committed to supporting the democratic process together with other members of the international community” and “we will follow the instructions of the democratic opposition in Venezuela on the way forward.” The feeling conveyed by Nichols was that of a foreign policy without a guide and waiting for “good offices” from some Latin American friend in the style of Lula da Silva or Gustavo Petro.

At the beginning of February, Juan González, who at that time held the position of director for the Western Hemisphere in the National Security Council, advisor to President Biden and international operator of the US government, including as a negotiator with Maduro, stated repeatedly that for the US “what matters to us is the process, not the candidate.” The last time he said it was on 05FEB24 in statements offered in Bogotá to a small group of journalists including the Bloomberg correspondent. That day González and the second in command on the National Security Council, Jon Finer, had visited Petro to, among other issues, ask him to serve as a bridge with Maduro. González’s phrase denoted a lack of commitment from the Biden administration to MCM, who was massively elected as an opposition candidate in Venezuela for the hypothetical presidential elections. The US embassy in Colombia tried to relativize González’s statement by publishing fragments of the interview in which he had referred positively to MCM. The White House announced on 13FEB24 the departure of González from the government in what seemed like a typical sacrificial bishop action, but González’s doubtful position on MCM seems to remain at the heights of the US government.

González’s replacement is Daniel Erikson who has served during the Biden administration as Undersecretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere in the Department of Defense. Although his most recent assignment relates him to the military world, Erikson, like National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his predecessor González, come from a group of officials who served during Barack Obama’s government. , assisted Vice President Joe Biden and, among other missions, participated in the policy of reestablishing relations with the Cuban dictatorship.

On 08MAR24 this Report consulted the White House, for the second time in two weeks, about the date on which Erikson will replace González, after an unusually long wait. Official sources told the Otálvora Report that they had not yet set a date for the change in the position of director for the Western Hemisphere., although in Washington rumors it is estimated that it will occur around 15MAR24. Given that the “Venezuela issue” is being addressed directly from the White House, there are expectations about possible changes in orientation or execution with the arrival of Erikson.

While the US government seems paralyzed by the political process in Venezuela, the US company Chevron, the main oil ally of the Venezuelan dictatorship and beneficiary of the “incentive” policy, let it be known that it works under the assumption that sanctions will not be reimposed. .

On 06MAR24, the Chevron company announced the start of drilling operations for new wells in the Orinoco Belt area where the American company is a partner of the state-owned PDVSA. Chevron’s plan is to drill 30 new wells within a year to “boost production amid challenging geopolitical circumstances.” Chevron’s plans, negotiated with Chavismo since 2022, are only possible if the US government does not reimpose oil sanctions on the Chavista regime despite violations of the agreements for democratic elections.

On 30JAN24 the State Department issued a statement informing that “in the absence of progress between Maduro and his representatives and the opposition Unitary Platform, particularly in terms of allowing all presidential candidates to compete in this year’s elections, the US will not renew the license 44 when it expires on April 18, 2024.” License 44 of the Treasury Department is generic in nature and allows US citizens and US companies or companies with a presence in the US to do business in oil and gas with the Venezuelan dictatorship. But Chevron does not depend on that license to continue operating in Venezuela and allow the regime to legally export increasing quotas of crude oil, since this company managed to issue a particular authorization, License 41 of 26NOV22, which authorizes and conditions the company’s activity. In Venezuela.

The revelation by Chevron itself, after the announcement of the date of the presidential “votes,” about the expansion of its operations in Venezuela in partnership with the Chavista regime, means that the company is investing under the presumption that the White House does not will reimpose the oil sanction on Maduro and that the license that favors it will be renewed in mid-2024.

Juan González, before “resigning” from the position, had stated in Bogotá that “specific licenses such as Chevron” would be “considered separately” from License 44, which will expire on 18APR24.

The Otálvora Report completes ten years in the pages of Diario Las Américas. Conceived in 2006 for the nascent Sunday edition of the Caracas newspaper “El Nuevo País” where it circulated until 2010, the Otálvora Report found refuge in the pages of the veteran Spanish-language media in Miami. In 2014, Diario Las Américas was undergoing an important updating process promoted by Nelson J. Mezerhane, who had recently acquired it.

The first edition of the Otálvora Report in Diario Las Américas circulated on 23MAR14. To date, the investigation process, later known as the “Lava Jato Operation”, had not yet begun in Brazil, which exposed the corruption scheme designed by construction businessmen in that country, with the active participation of powerful politicians and who It reached numerous countries in the region. But the title of the column, “Lula’s Business,” already hinted at what would soon be a common topic: the connection of then-former president Lula da Silva with the construction company Odebrecht.

The Otálvora Report of 23MAR14 reported:

Since his presidential term ended on December 31, 10, Lula da Silva has played roles as head of the leftist São Paulo Forum, unofficial ambassador and “advisor” to President Dilma Rousseff, and representative of large companies. His “Instituto Lula”, located in the capital of São Paulo, operates as a true power center in Brazil while his firm, “LILS Palestras, Eventos e Publicaçoes”, manages income as a “lecturer”. His trips outside Brazil are usually brief, traveling from São Paulo on aircraft owned by Brazilian companies for which he performs lobbying duties. During his travels he holds conferences, meetings with senior officials of the country visited and political activities with local left-wing organizations.

The collection of debts of the Venezuelan government with Brazilian companies would also have been part of Lula’s tasks. On the night of 02JUN11, coming from Cuba, Lula visited Chávez accompanied by the president of the Administrative Council of Odebrecht, Emilio Odebrecht. The Venezuelan government maintained (and maintains!) a billion-dollar debt with the construction company Odebrecht. Lula’s visit to the Miraflores presidential palace coincided with the payment of part of what was owed, according to several sources. That night, too, Chávez assigned Odebrecht a new contract for US$4 billion. Odebrecht began operating privilegedly in Venezuela with the help of then-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who recommended it to Chávez. Later, the company leveraged its presence in Venezuela based on Lula’s relationship with the Venezuelan regime.” This is the quote from the Otálvora Report of March 2014.

In 2016, Odebrecht pleaded guilty before a US federal court to bribery practices to win public contracts in Brazil. Today the company Odebrecht changed its name in a desperate effort to wash its face

In 2018, Lula was imprisoned after being convicted in two judicial instances for receiving gifts from construction companies in exchange for contracts from the state oil company Petrobras. Today Lula da Silva is once again president of his country after the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil in 2021, through a series of decisions of dubious legality, whitewashed the former prisoner’s file by nullifying the processes and several sentences for corruption as a result of police investigations in Operation Lava Jato.

This Report does not use Artificial Intelligence tools for its writing.