The US reiterates that the Barbados agreement is based on verification

WASHINGTON.- The United States reiterated its position regarding the agreement reached between the regime of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, highlighting that it is based on the “verification” of commitments, not on “trust”, as stated by the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan.

The Barbados agreement was reached in October and contemplates the holding of presidential elections in the second half of 2024, as well as the lifting of the disqualifications of all candidates and the release of political prisoners.

However, the opposition maintains that the Maduro regime did not comply with what was agreed, especially after the Supreme Court of Justice ratified the disqualification of María Corina Machado, who had won in the primary elections of the main opposition coalition, the Unitary Platform.

The United States granted a six-month license to trade Venezuelan gold, oil and gas, as part of an effort to foster dialogue, but this license is scheduled to expire in April.

United States reactivates sanctions

Given the failure of the Venezuelan regime to comply with the agreement, the United States reactivated the sanctions, as in the case of the Venezuelan state gold mining company, and warns of extending them to the oil sector.

Sullivan explained that in April the Maduro regime’s compliance with its commitments will be evaluated and decisions will be made on how to proceed. This verification system was implemented to ensure that agreed promises were kept, without prejudging whether they would be carried out.

The US government made it clear from the beginning how it will proceed depending on the Venezuelan regime’s compliance or non-compliance with its commitments. If they are met, progress will continue in the agreed process, otherwise, different measures will be taken.

Washington also expressed its discontent with the current situation, showing its support for figures like Machado and denouncing the detention of activists like Rocío San Miguel in Venezuela.

Source: With information from AFP