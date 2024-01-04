The US reopens four border crossings with Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The border authorities of USA Four crossings reopened this Thursday in the frontera with Mexico in the states of Texas Arizona and California in response to the “evolving situation.”

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will resume border crossing operations at Eagle Pass (Texas), Pedestrian West of San Ysidro (San Diego, California), Lukeville Port (Arizona) and Morely Gate (Nogales, Arizona) ).

“CBP will continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation. We continue to evaluate security situations, adjust our operational plans, and deploy resources to maximize law enforcement efforts against those aliens who do not use border routes.” or legal processes,” the institution said in a statement published on its website.

For its part, the Government of Mexico celebrated the reopening of the aforementioned crossings because it “will benefit the economies of both countries,” according to a government statement.

This measure comes just a few days after a meeting between senior US officials, led by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who claimed to have achieved “important agreements” on matters of economic cooperation. , security and migration.

The Mexican president announced that after the meeting with US officials they reached an agreement to keep border crossings open and allow the passage of railroads. The pact sought to jointly address the migration crisis affecting the region.

López Obrador highlighted the importance of being attentive to the growing movement at the border and bridges, underlining the need to normalize the situation to avoid the closure of the crossings.

The meeting, which took place in Mexico City, also included the participation of the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

In response to the suspension of several legal border crossings by the United States, arguing the need to prioritize the processing of undocumented immigrants, both countries agreed to maintain continuous communication and establish periodic meetings to address the complex immigration situation.

“The teams have already been formed, we are going to go to Washington,” announced the Mexican president, highlighting the willingness of both nations to jointly face this challenge.

It should be noted that, according to recent data, the number of people seeking to enter the United States without authorization has seen a significant increase, reaching more than 10,000 per day since August, almost double the figure recorded before the pandemic. The majority of these migrants are not of Mexican nationality, but come mainly from Central America, Haiti and Venezuela, countries affected by various factors such as poverty, violence and scarcity of resources.

Source: With information from Europa Press / AFP