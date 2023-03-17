The US will give 170 million more dollars in humanitarian aid for Venezuelans

Washington, Mar 17 (EFE).- The United States announced this Friday a new package of more than 170 million dollars in humanitarian and development aid to alleviate the Venezuelan migration crisis that is affecting a large part of the American continent.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, clarified in a statement that the resources will be distributed through social organizations to ensure that they do not reach the hands of the “regime” of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The United States is the country that has allocated the most money in response to the Venezuelan crisis, with more than 2.8 billion dollars since 2017, said the US foreign minister.

The new package provides for more than $140 million in humanitarian aid and another $31 million in development assistance “to respond to the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans inside Venezuela, as well as Venezuelan migrants and refugees.”

The assistance will also go to 17 countries in the region that “have generously welcomed” Venezuelans who have left their country.

Blinken affirmed that this decision complies with the commitment adopted by Washington at the Summit of the Americas last year in Los Angeles to “support countries that host large populations of migrants and refugees.”

The Joe Biden government has pressured countries in the region to welcome migrants and thus prevent them from reaching the southern border of the United States, which has seen record numbers of arrivals in recent years.

Since last January, the United States has been applying a plan that returns to Mexico all Venezuelan, Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants who cross the border irregularly.

Washington has promised to lift some sanctions on Venezuela if progress is made in the negotiations between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition for the holding of elections with democratic guarantees.