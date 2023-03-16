The use of industrial installed capacity reached 62% in January

The use of the installed capacity of the industry stood at 62%, above the 57.5% mark registered in January of last yearas reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC).

The level observed in the first month of the year also exceeded that of the same period of 2021 (57.2%), from 2020 (56.1%); from 2019 (56.2%); of 2018 (61.6%); and from 2017 (60.6%).

In addition, the index registered a decrease of 1.8 points in January compared to last Decemberwhen it was located at 63.8%

For their part, the sectoral blocks that presented levels of use of installed capacity higher than the general level were petroleum refining (84.1%), basic metal industries (81.7%), paper and cardboard (76.4%), chemical substances and products (72.1%) and non-metallic mineral products (68.3%), specified the INDEC.

In another order, the sectors that were below the general level were food and beverage products (60.4%), publishing and printing (57.9%), tobacco products (55.7%), rubber and plastic products (52.2%), metalworking except automotive (45.3%), textile products (41.0%) and automotive industry (31.0%), added the agency.

Regarding January 2022, the main positive incidence was observed in the basic metal industries, which presented a level of utilization of the installed capacity of 81.7%, higher than that registered in the same month of the previous year (65.3%).