The very cool trailer for Secret Invasion will return to the atmosphere of The Winter Soldier | Pop culture

Disney Plus has finally published it cousin trailer dedicated to Secret Invasion, the new series thriller di spionaggio targata Marvel Studios. Parallel to the video, we can take one to save in advance also ad some immagini directly from the set, accompanied by his key art.

Secret Invasion: the cupissimo trailer anticipates a series sulla scia di The Winter Soldier

Available from 21 jugno, secret invasion will narrate the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and from the moment in which he came to know of a clandestine invasion of the Earth from a faction of Skrull shapeshifter Così Nick decides to join his sister with him, along with Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who if he built a life on Earth, to respond to and contrast a situation of planetary pericolo initially non-identifiable. Tutti loro dovranno I will run in control of the time to prevent the imminent invasion Skrull and save l’umanità.

(L-R): Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in Marvel Studios’ SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Des Willie. .. 2023 MARVEL.

Il trailercondiviso en italiano sul canale You Tube di Marvel Italy, anticipates everything ciò itself, reflecting a protagonist ben different from the past, still più dark and consummate dagli events that have not seen combattere in precedence. Dall’altra parte, invece, un minaccia che para insormontabile e difficile de gestire, prompta generare momenti di crisi che richiedono l’aiuto di forze maggiori, o l’intervento di qualcuno che sappia come reagire e rispondere alla situazione. Yo Tony general of the trailerinoltre, anticipate a very più series cupa Rispetto a tanti altri prodotti sulla stessa scia narrative, revealing a narrative fatta di ombre, moniti, e un particolare rimpianto tutto del protagonista.

Emilia Clarke as G’iah in Marvel Studios’ SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. .. 2023 MARVEL.

In the cast of secret invasion troviamo: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Directly from Ali SelimThe latter is also executive producer of the Marvel series, including Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Lato sceneggiatura, invece, troviamo Kyle Bradstreet, with Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein as executive co-producers.

Disney+ offer