“The Vincenzo Vecchi affair must stop here”, by Eric Vuillard

It’s in 2001, let it all begin. Vincenzo Vecchi takes part in the movement against the G8 in Genoa. The police suppress the demonstrations with rare violence. A few years later, the chief of police himself will recognize that the police then committed against the demonstrators “acts of torture”. However, Italian justice condemns a dozen activists to very heavy sentences on the basis of an old fascist law resurrected for the occasion. The law devastation and looting makes it possible to condemn demonstrators to criminal penalties on the basis of their mere presence, by creating a collective penalty, based on the notion of « concours moral », completely contrary to democratic law. Any protester present near an act of vandalism can be accused of it on behalf of this « concours moral ». This law was adopted in 1929, under Mussolini, who considered it a law essential to the stability of his regime, a law which he declared “very fascist”.

Vincenzo Vecchi had found refuge in France for almost ten years, where he lived peacefully, when two European arrest warrants demanded his surrender to Italy to serve a sentence of more than ten years in prison. Yesterday, the Lyon Court of Appeal rendered a very strong decision, sovereign judge of the merits, it declared that “this personal situation, related on the one hand, to the age of the facts, taken as a whole, committed in July 2001, i.e. more than 21 years ago and, on the other hand, to a concrete seriousness of the offense of objectively moderate devastation and pillage concerning him (…) leads to the conclusion that the surrender would constitute a disproportionate attack on the rights to respect for private and family life of Vincenzo Vecchi”.

The support committee, which allowed the cause of Vincenzo Vecchi to be stubbornly defended, has 250 members. They have worked over 30,000 hours on a voluntary basis. This represented more than 15,000 kilometers traveled by each of the most active members of the committee. More than 660 publications have been written. There were 11 hearings. 50 magistrates, 7 lawyers and numerous advisers worked on the case. The defense of Vincenzo Vecchi cost 58,000 euros, without counting neither the costs nor the work of the volunteers, including 43,000 euros incurred in legal fees and court costs. An ordinary citizen can certainly defend himself, he has the right to do so, but in reality, he does not have the means to do so. Without a support committee, without the work of volunteers, there is no justice!

22 years old, minor facts, 250 volunteers, 30,000 hours of work, 50 magistrates, 58,000 euros, that’s enough.

About twenty op-eds have been published in the press, and signed by more than 450 personalities, from the legal, artistic and political worlds, with the support of a Nobel Prize winner, three Palme d’Or filmmakers, two former ministers of justice, of three former candidates for the presidency of the Republic, of more than sixty deputies, is that enough?

There have been eleven hearings, three favorable decisions by the Court of Appeal, is that enough?

The nature of this inventory should not be misleading. It translates only on all registers of economic and social logic: the weight, the measure, the representativeness of our action. It aims to expose the exceptional participation of many people, their involvement, their knowledge, and justifies that the State and its representatives, the public prosecutor, finally give them the attention they deserve.

Justice is not an isolated and sole sovereign administration, it is rendered in a real world, an unequal society, unfortunately unfaithful to its principles. 58,000 euros to defend yourself is the price of the right to defend yourself. 30,000 hours of voluntary work, in France, is the price of freedom. It’s expensive.

Finally, civil society, as an active and yet silent part of the social body is strangely called, defends itself, as best it can, against the arbitrariness of powers.

For a prosecutor, an advocate general, drafting an appeal in cassation costs nothing; and the judicial machine can, in the name of the law, of the separation of powers, of the apparently most democratic principles, prosecute someone, harass him, constantly relaunch a case. But eleven hearings is enough.

We therefore solemnly ask the French State, the prosecutor of the Court of Appeal of Lyon, not to appeal to the Court of Cassation, not to exercise this formal right, and here abusive, to relaunch the case.

It is the third Court of Appeal to render a decision favorable to Vincenzo Vecchi, his reasons are absolutely consistent, and make sense: who would contest that for supposed damage to property, during events dating from twenty-and- years, on the basis of a law of fascist origin, Vincenzo Vecchi having lived in France for thirteen years, his surrender to Italy for a ten-year prison sentence would constitute a perfectly disproportionate attack on his private and family life? Who could dispute this evidence?

So this case must end here.

Law is not an isolated, watertight activity, it is not just a technique. In the history of law, the action of civil society plays an indisputable role. In France, the Dreyfus affair is the name of this decisive action. No matter how serious the causes, the outrage they generate is central to resolving them. It is moreover so true that, to trigger a priority question of constitutionality, one of the criteria of the Court of Cassation is the place an issue occupies in public debate.

When justice is involved, we are all concerned. It is not a simple matter of procedure and skills, it is a collective matter.

Given this history, the decision of the Lyon Court of Appeal must be the last, the public prosecutor must give up, and accept that justice has been served.

The law is not the monopoly of an institution, it cannot be taken advantage of by a repressive policy, by European collaboration which is alien to it, the law is everyone’s business.

Eric Vuillard, bio express

Born in 1968 in Lyon, writer and filmmaker, Eric Vuillard is notably the author of “The Battle of the West” (2012), “Sorrow of the Earth” (2014), “The Agenda” (Goncourt Prize 2017), “The War of the Poor” (2019) and “An Honorable Exit” (2022). All his latest books are published by Actes Sud.