The viral spelling mistake on the Shakira statue

Last Tuesday, December 26, Shakira received great recognition in Barranquilla, her beloved homeland, after the inauguration of a 6.5 meter high statue made of bronze and aluminum, which pays tribute to his long and enviable career in the world of music. The protagonist publicly thanked the recognition received.

I feel deeply honored by this recognition from my hometown. That they wanted to immortalize me in bronze is a gesture that I will always carry in my heart. Barranquilla is and will eternally be my home, it is the land where I was born and where my artistic dreams were born, he wrote.

The monument is accompanied by a text that highlights the great virtues of the Colombian artist. On January 2, 1977, Barranquilla was born to the world: A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity (. ..) His raised arms and vertically clasped hands represent the reach of transcendence.

A viral typo: Be corrected

Social networks echoed this recognition and in turn realized a detail that was in the statue. The name of the sculptor This is Mrquez, ideologist of this monument, has a typo, since his last name has an s at the end instead of a z. Made by the artist Yino Mrques in the La Paz neighborhood with the support of students and graduates of the District School of Arts.

The sculptor himself acknowledged that he had realized his mistake and assured that it would be corrected as soon as possible after having a conversation with the city councilor. I saw it a day before and the mayor himself told me don’t worry, that this will be corrected without a problem and yes, I see that there is no problem with that. It will be corrected and that’s it, nothing happens, he pointed out on Blu Radio.