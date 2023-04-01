The Voice 2023: discover the list of songs performed during the April 1 blind auditions

This Saturday, April 1, TF1 broadcast the sixth evening of blind auditions for The Voice. What songs were performed by the talents? Tele-Leisure has listed all the titles of this unreleased bonus.
On February 25, TF1 kicked off the 12th season of The Voice. At the controls of entertainment, viewers have found Nikos Aliagas a few months after his big comeback in the tenth edition of the Star Academy. On the jury side, Amelia Bent et Vianney resumed their seats in the famous red armchairs. Zazie, she made her comeback after participating in the All Stars version of telecrochet in 2021. To replace Florent Pagnyabsent for health reasons, the production called on a duo of rappers who are hitting the charts, namely Bigflo et It was. From the first night of the blind auditions, the two brothers found themselves in the competition. They had to compose their team of talents.
The Voice 2023 : many talents selected, the composition of the coaches’ teams is becoming clearer…
Since the beginning of the competition, the coaches have looked back on many performances, starting with that of Nochka. The young woman offered a cover of the song hell by Stromae in a remixed version which completely seduced the jurors. Other talents have ignited the scene of The Voiceof Ludmilla To Hanna Passing by Elise, Lummen Nae or Bey. This Saturday, April 1, viewers attended the sixth evening of blind auditions. Here again, the talents have given everything to make the coaches return, like Sydney Ferrier whose personal story with her mother did not leave the public indifferent.
The Voice 2023 : the songs performed by the talents during the 6th evening of the blind auditions
During this evening of April 1, 2023, 12 songs were performed in The Voice. Tele-Leisure invites you to (re)discover them in the list below:
– Arcade de Duncan Laurence
– Hosanna in the highestby Jacques Culioli
– Salted Popcorn Santa
– Sweet Dreams d’Eurythmics
– Anyone by Demi Lovato
– 10 years of us by Ben Mazue
– I dunno by Celine Dion
– I am a man by Zazie
– Life is Beautiful by Jean Ferrat
– Gravity by Sara Bareilles
– You Don’t Own Me de Lesley Gore
– As it Was d’Harry Styles