The wait was worth it! Everything about the presentation of Moderat at the AX Ceremony

Moderat’s presentation at the AX Ceremony surprised us with the impeccable execution of the group that made all those who came to the GPI stage vibrate.

Mind-blowing visuals in the background, in front and three musicians who have a surprising ease in manipulating tens—if not hundreds—of layers of sound completely live.

These are the prices of the chelas and the food at the AX Ceremony

Moderat at the AX Ceremony | Photo: Aaron Rubio

Despite the fact that the group was delayed approximately 30 minutes to go on stage and start jumping, the truth is that German musicians put on a show at the level of the headliners.

Topics from his entire discography such as Fast Land y Reminder we were caught off guard with the energetic harmonies that emanated from the synthesizers of the duo Modelektor together with Apparat.

Moderat at the AX Ceremony | Photo: Aaron Rubio

Slight complications with the sound during Moderat’s presentation at the AX Ceremony

During the beginning of Moderat’s presentation at the AX Ceremony, the sound was a bit low. However, the Germans and the sound engineers knew how to solve the row and the instruments began to become clearer as the minutes passed.

Moderat’s show at AX Ceremony was clearly focused on the supergroup’s latest albums: MORE D4TA and III, which is not a complaint by any means, since we believe that they are probably the best works of his career.

However, the hits also sounded A New Error y Bad Kingdom, two rolotas belonging to his first two studio albums.

Photo: Aaron Rubio

In general, Moderat made a good balance of the most outstanding songs of his career.. We were moved by the slow transitions between songs, the sonic contrasts and the energy that the band projected towards the audience.

We leave you the official page of the AX Ceremony so you don’t miss any festival update

After several minutes of a magical atmosphere in the AX Ceremony, today we understand why many people say that Moderat is one of the best live shows that can be enjoyed today.

It may interest you